The SFU student’s guide to scholarships

Apply to earn some mad cash when you’re young, smart, and broke

By: Jennifer Low, SFU Student

Editor’s Note: Make sure to check the scholarships’ official websites for their exact wording, eligibility, and conditions! Good luck getting rich.

Value: $1,000

Description: This annual scholarship is granted to four students planning on careers related to working with senior citizens. Recipients will be selected based on their submission of a video that effectively captures the scholarship’s theme of “The Value of Seniors in Our Lives and Benefits to Society.”

Eligibility: Must be citizens/permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada, currently enrolled and taking classes in a medical/nursing/social science program at a recognized post-secondary institution (graduate and undergraduate).

How to apply:

Submit a cohesive and original 2–3 minute video featuring a story or an interview with a senior/group of seniors that positively impacted your life, and outline the benefit these kinds of relationships have on society. Some prompts and questions are available on their website, as is a full list of requirements.

Send an email to scholarship@aplaceformom.com with the information outlined under “Instructions For Applicants and How to Apply” and complete the Student Information Form .

Deadline(s):

There are four deadlines throughout the year (divided in four “quarters” of entries). The next one is September 30. The scholarship will be awarded by October 12 2018.

Applications for the Fourth Quarter are due December 31, 2018. Scholarships will be awarded by January 15, 2019.

Another $1000 “Best of 2018 Scholarship” will be awarded by January 30, 2019 to a recipient selected from the previous year’s scholarship recipients.

Value: $2,700

Description: This scholarship is awarded to a well-rounded FASS student with at least 90 units, who demonstrates community involvement and is in excellent academic standing.

Eligibility: Must be a Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) student with at least 90 units, is very involved in the SFU or larger community, and demonstrates academic excellence. Applicant must also fulfill the requirements outlined on the SFU Student Services website.

How to apply:

Complete the Student Application: Apply online through the Student Information System (go.sfu.ca) .

Submit a one-page cover letter describing recent unpaid volunteer/community service in the past two years, and a minimum of one reference letter.

Deadline: Applications run from August 27 to September 14, 2018. The scholarship will be awarded by the Senate Undergraduate Awards Adjudication Committee by the week of October 22, 2018.

More info: Scotiabank Student Scholarship in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

Note: Scotiabank offers other scholarships to SFU students in other departments.

Value: $1000

Description: This annual scholarship is awarded to an undergraduate student enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program in the Beedie School of Business, chosen based on exceptional academic standing.

Eligibility: Must be a Beedie School of Business student enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program and demonstrating academic excellence. Must fulfil the requirements outlined on the SFU Student Services website.

How to apply: Complete the Student Application through the Student Information System (go.sfu.ca).

Deadline: Applications due August 27 to September 14, 2018. The scholarship will be awarded by the Senate Undergraduate Awards Adjudication Committee by the week of October 22, 2018.

Value: $1900

Description: This annual scholarship is granted to a science undergraduate demonstrating academic excellence and completing their final year of a recognized major or honors degree in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry.

Eligibility: Must be a science undergraduate student who is in the final year of a major or honors degree in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry. Must fulfil the requirements outlined on the SFU Student Services website.

How to apply: Apply online through the Student Information System (go.sfu.ca).

Deadline: Applications due August 27 to September 14, 2018. The Scholarship will be awarded by the Senate Undergraduate Awards Adjudication Committee by the week of October 22, 2018.

Value: $2000

Description: This scholarship is awarded to a Faculty of Education undergrad with particular interest in developing skills for assisting students with reading difficulties.

Eligibility: Must be a third- or fourth-year student who is interested in becoming a teacher for children or youth. Must fulfil the requirements outlined on the SFU Student Services website.

How to apply:

Complete the Student Application: Apply online through the Student Information System (go.sfu.ca) .

Submit a write-up discussing your interest in issues related to reading capabilities in children and youth.

Deadline(s): Applications due August 27 to September 14, 2018. The Scholarship will be awarded by the Senate Undergraduate Awards Adjudication Committee by the week of October 22, 2018.

Value: $3000

Description: This scholarship applicable to students worldwide and in any faculty! It is granted to a third- or fourth-year student to help them save money on tuition costs.

Eligibility: Must be a third- or fourth-year student who demonstrates strong school community involvement and is in excellent academic standing. Recipients are required to maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2 every semester.

How to apply:

Complete the required student application form found on the website

Submit an original essay that discusses helpful tips on how you can save money in everyday life.

Deadline: December 31, 2018

Some other helpful resources:

External Awards & Additional Resources handout : A list of general information for external awards and other resources, from SFU Student Services: Financial Aid and Awards)

Scholarship, Awards, and Bursaries database A PDF list of scholarships and awards, from SFU Student Services: Financial Aid and Awards.

https://yconic.com/ , a database of Canadian scholarships.

https://www.scholarshipscanada.com/, a Canadian scholarship database