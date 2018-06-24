Written by Gabrielle McLaren, Features Editor

At long last, we have responded to the call for media which represents reality, and we’re seeing more on our screens and pages than white folks and vampires. But that doesn’t mean we’re done, because queer representation in the media (for the sake of this article, let’s say fiction) is far from perfect. While the debate over whether bad representation is better than no representation is ongoing, here are some of the things I look for in the media I consume.

Note on terminology: “queer” is a reclaimed slur with a history of othering members of the LGBTQ2+ community. Its original meaning is literally “strange.” “Queer” can also be used in academia to describe queer studies, queer criticism, queer readings of a text . . . Keeping this in mind, make sure to check with the folks around you to see how they feel about you using this label and applying it to them.

Not-so-great queer representation

Stories exclusively about coming out : While these stories are extremely important and serve as models for those who are questioning or in the process of coming out, queer folks don’t start being gay once they come out, nor do they stop once the deed is done. I want space cowboy lesbians in space, and trans mermaids, and gay wizards, and ace princesses living their queerest lives. Even if I’m gay 100% of the time, I have too much to do to spend 100% of my time exclusively facing queer issues. Besides, even when you are in the process of coming out, your regular life doesn’t stop. Your own existential dread doesn’t get you out of writing math tests.

Holding up any stereotypes: The word “stereotype” comes from the printing press, since a stereotype would be used again and again to make the same letter over and over. Needless to say, people aren’t as simple as hunks of metal. Stereotypes in the media aren’t useful: perpetuating them often seems to validate them. Varying portrayals of queer folks help to spread awareness that queer folks are diverse, and they also offer multiple role models for queer kiddos. If the media you seems to rely on stereotypes, I’m going to start questioning how seriously you inserted queerness into your plot.

Queerness as a plot twist: The basis of this, that a queer person’s existence holds shock value, is heteronormative.

Characters trying to prove that they’re just like everybody else: For a long time, queer representation focused on p roving that the LGBTQ2+ community was not inferior to a heteronormative majority because they were “just like everybody else.” While the sentiment is good, it’s incomplete. Queer folks are different. We face different realities, different experiences, and different obstacles because we are queer, which shape our lives and needs in unique ways. That’s important to recognize and understand if you want to keep up with queer issues and understand queer activists.

How to sell queer representation

Characters making gay jokes: Seriously, what am I even out of the closet for if not making gay jokes? (Human dignity aside, and all). Example: everyone in Pride (2014).

Historical fiction with queer characters: Because queer people have been around longer than straight tolerance and acknowledgement. Example: Patsy and Delia in Call the Midwife.

Unannounced queerness: “Coming out” is a one-way street: straight people never have to do it, but for some reason the world’s entitled to know about queerness in advance. But you can and do exist as a gay person, even in a room full of straights who do not know you or your life. Example: Lord Blackheart and Sir Goldenloin from Nimona, or Adam and Ronan from Raven Boys.

Characters who compartmentalize their lives: This one is a bit trickier to explain, but for queer people coming out is a lifelong process as opposed to a single event. You come out to every new friend, new job, new class . . . It’s exhausting and not always necessary, so there are some places where your queerness is kept to yourself. There are also people and places where it isn’t safe to come out. Sometimes you might not bring non-queer friends into a queer space because you’d rather spend time with your fellow queers. For example, I have straight friends who aren’t coming to gay bars or drag shows or Pride with me, because it’s not their place, and that’s okay. Example: Oscar from The Office.

Characters who are queer on their own: You’ve surely read a book or seen a movie where a boy falls in love with a boy and realizes that he’s gay. While this happens, there are plenty of folks who are aware and comfortable with their queer identities before their first kiss. Identity is deeply personal, and isn’t policed by the people around you or who you are with. Example: Alex Fierro from Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard.