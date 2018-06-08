How to name your baby like a celebrity

By: Victoria Lopatka and Eva Zhu

If you’ve ever been on E!, TMZ, or a celebrity’s Instagram, and immediately thought “what the fuck” at their children’s names, you’re not alone. Below, we have researched the dumb nouns celebrities name their children and compiled a list of possible reasons for their nonsensical thinking.

Victoria:

Pick a name inspired by your childhood email address. For example, mine was septembergirl0@gmail.com, which provides unique names such as “September”, “Girl”, “Zero”, and “Dot Com.” If you’re thinking to yourself, “Dot Com isn’t a real name,” then may I remind you that rapper Chief Keef named his son Sno FilmOn Dot Com Cozart .

Name your child after a My Little Pony character or a Powerpuff Girl. Names inspired by these classic cartoons will surely be sweet, sugary, and cute. In fact, Jamie Oliver and his wife, Jools, named their daughters Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, and Petal Blossom Rainbow. Don’t those names just ooze sunshine and happiness? What could be better for your little bundle of joy?

Name your child after some good qualities you’d like them to possess. Who doesn’t want their child to have amazing qualities, like intelligence, beauty, and determination? Jessica Alba did just that, naming her child Honor .

Name your child after yourself. Future named his child “Future” and Usher named his child “Usher,” so why can’t you name your child after yourself? I’m not even going to get into how they themselves got those names in the first place.

Pick a noun or an adjective you like, and then change one of the letters to make it more unique. For example, “Stormy” is a cool adjective, but that “y” isn’t very stylish. “Stormi” on the other hand, is cool. Another good example is “Cash”. Everyone loves money, but replacing the C with a K is better, making it “ Kash ”. You wouldn’t want Microsoft Word to acknowledge your child’s name as an actual word, would you?

Pick a letter of the alphabet and name all your children (and even your grandchildren!) names starting with that letter. For example: Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie .