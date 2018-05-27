By: Nathaniel Tok, Peak Associate

The other royal wedding

During an interview with Romanian news platform Digi 24 TV, Nicholas Medforth-Mills, the grandson of Romania’s King Michael, affirmed that he will be marrying PR consultant Alina-Maria Binder. The ceremony will be held in an Orthodox church in Sinaia, the late King Michael’s hometown, on September 30. Medforth-Mills is a well-liked Romanian royal, attributed to his friendly nature. Binder first appeared with Medforth-Mills at King Michael’s funeral last year.

With files from AP News.

Chinese co-pilot survives being sucked out of plane during flight

A Chinese co-pilot for Sichuan Airlines was nearly sucked out of the plane after the windscreen blew out mid-flight. The windscreen of the Airbus A319 cracked and blew out without warning while the plane was cruising at about 32,000ft in the air; the plane rapidly descended to roughly 24,000ft. Windscreen cracks are relatively common, although the loss of the entire screen is not.

While the co-pilot was saved by his seatbelt and dragged back into the cockpit, they sustained a sprained wrist and some cuts on the face. Captain Liu Chaunjing, the pilot who pulled his co-pilot back into the cockpit, made an emergency landing at Chengdu, and all 119 passengers were unscathed. For this accomplishment, Chuanjiang was commended as a #ChinaHeroPilot on social media.

With files from BBC News.

Texas high school shooting

10 people were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston, and 10 others were wounded. Various explosives were also found in the area, including pressure-cooker bombs like those detonated in the Boston Marathon attack. A 17-year-old male, believed to be a Santa Fe student, has been detained as a suspect by police. He has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. During the shooting, a substitute teacher activated a fire alarm in an effort to warn and evacuate the school after seeing the gunman. Students were able to meet their parents at another location after being evacuated from the school.

With files from CBS News.

Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to the European Parliament

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg apologized to the European Parliament for the harm caused by a failure to secure users’ data, as well as a failure to prevent the spread of fake news. His livestreamed testimony in Brussels was part of an apology tour following the reveal of Facebook’s role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Zuckerberg was invited by the European Parliament after Facebook said that 87 million users may have had their data used by Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg is due to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron as well.

With files from Global News.