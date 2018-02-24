SFU football takes huge step forward with strong recruitment period

February 7 marked National Signing day for National Collegiate Athletic Association football. While head coach Thomas Ford arrived relatively late, officially starting the job on January 15 this year, there are still many faces to be excited about for SFU football going forward, and many more to come. As stated by Ford in an interview with The Sports Network, SFU has already gotten 19 commitments from athletes on both sides of the border, and are hoping to add more by the time the season kicks off. Meet some of the recruits that stood out to us from the 2018 signing period!

Quarterback of the future?

Justin Seiber, quarter back

6’3”, 185 lbs

Last played: Kentwood High School

Hometown: Covington, Washington

One of the major positions that Simon Fraser was actively recruiting, it looks like SFU now has their quarterback of the future. Miles Richardson will be entering his senior season next year, and so looking towards the future made a lot of sense. Given the elite level that Seiber played at this past season at Kentwood High School, we may even be seeing some competition at the position as early as next year. Last season saw him boast a QB rating of 121.9, throwing for 299 yards per game with a .668 completion percentage. He also threw for 36 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 11 games played. One of the standout performances of his high school career came on September 29, 2017, where he threw for 526 yards (fourth best in Washington State’s history), four touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while getting the game-winning touchdown with 2.8 seconds left on the clock. He’s a good size for the position at 6’3”, 185 pounds, and will look to terrorize opposing defences on Burnaby Mountain for years to come.

Major defensive signing

Shane Ward, middle linebacker

5’11”, 232 lbs

Last played: Sierra College

Hometown: Spanaway, Washington

Ward will bring a much-needed presence to the SFU defence, if his physical resume has anything to say about it. Just look at some of his physical attributes, as per Hudl:

40-yard dash: 4.8

Shuttle: 4.4

Bench: 370

Squat (lbs): 505

Deadlift (lbs): 495

In other words, don’t mess with this guy. The middle linebacker last played football at Sierra College in California, and has been brought to SFU on a football scholarship, just three hours north of his home in Spanaway, Washington. He should bring size and athleticism to the middle of the field, and help the SFU run defence along the way. Just don’t try to outlift him at the gym.

Best name

Tank Brewster, defensive end/linebacker

6’2.5”, 245 lbs

Last played: Mount Si High School

Hometown: North Bend, Washington

You know the Wu-Tang Name Generator that everybody tried out when they were in high school? I imagine that Tank Brewster got his name after his parents took a whirl on the defensive lineman name generator. He is much more than just a name, however, and backed up the “Tank” part with a great senior season this past year. He had 55 tackles, according to Hudl, including 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble. For his efforts, he was an All-State game nominee, as well as a All-League defensive end. Brewster is also a tank in the classroom, with a 3.1 GPA.

Most versatile

Robert Meadors wide receiver/outside linebacker

6’2”, 195 lbs

Last played: Heritage High School

Hometown: Vancouver, Washington

While he will be moving to a city with the same name as the one he lived in across the border, Meadors was a strong presence on both sides of the ball for Heritage High School. His highschool mixtape shows him scoring touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball, and making goal line stops on the other end. Granted, he will probably primarily play as a wide receiver for the Clan, as he was named Second Team All League wide receiver this past season. He had 46 receptions, 729 reception yards, and eight touchdowns on offence, while making 79 tackles and grabbing three interceptions on the defensive side.

Complete commitments (as per SFU Athletics)

Thomas Bambrick DT

Tank Brewster DE

Evan Currie DB

Mason Glover CB

Casey Kendall CB

Bowen McConville DE

Isaac Muckian LB

Drew Nicholson LB

Shane Ward LB

Ethan Calapp OL

Nick Giffen OL

Dylan Hartman WR

Robert Meadors WR

Reace Mok RB

Devin O’Hea WR

Tyler Oliver WR

Lucas Sabau RB

Justin Seiber QB