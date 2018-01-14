Stuff we like and don’t like

By: Hannah Davis

Stuff We Like: the Internet’s reaction to Kylo Ren’s shirtless scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

*The following contains mini spoilers.*

If there is one thing I like more than shirtless Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in The Last Jedi, it’s how the Internet reacted to shirtless Kylo Ren. The purpose of asking Driver to take his shirt off? Unclear. So, the Internet reacted accordingly to this weird costume (or lack of costume) choice. His image has been re-appropriated in meme form, including diagrams to help you “Steal his Look,” and a meme saying that shirtless Kylo Ren is the grown-up version of Mike from Stranger Things. My favourite iteration of the image of shirtless Driver: a side-by-side of Kylo and a cat with disproportionately long arms and legs, wearing the iconic high-waisted black trousers. Why do I love it? I’m not sure, but it goes to show that the Internet never fails to serve up the absurd.

Stuff We Don’t Like: life hacks that aren’t life hacks

“Life Hacks” are supposed to be TIPS and TRICKS that make our lives easier. Some are legitimately helpful, like ways to save money with easy DIY crafts, but most I’ve come across are multiple-step projects that end up taking more time than they are worth.

For example: have you ever needed a spoon, but have absolutely no idea where to find one? The Internet suggests that you: 1. Acquire a hot glue gun and glue. 2. Plug in glue gun. 3. Acquire parchment paper and a pen. 4. Draw spoon outline on parchment paper. This will be the blueprint for your new spoon. Draw carefully. The stakes are high. 5. Apply the now warm hot glue to the spoon blueprint. Do not burn your hand. 5. Wait for new spoon to dry. 6. Remove hot glue spoon from parchment. 7. Use the hot glue spoon to feed yourself yogurt or something else soft. The spoon is not strong enough for any sort of substantial meal.