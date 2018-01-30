SFU will add 440 tech-related seats for undergraduate and graduate students thanks to the provincial government’s announcement of an additional $4.4 million in funding for technology-related programs in BC’s post-secondary institutions.

The funding was announced by the minister of advanced education, skills, and training Melanie Mark when she visited SFU’s Surrey campus. “We are investing millions of dollars in the future creators of an innovative, strong, and sustainable 21st century economy,” she said.

Andrew Petter, president of SFU, commented in a press release from the provincial government that the funding will be used to “create a program that will help position BC as a global leader in clean-tech and sustainable energy.” SFU’s new proposed bachelor degree, Sustainable Energy Engineering, to be offered by the Faculty of Applied Science, is poised to pioneer sustainable energy education in Western Canada. It will be offered in a $126 million building designed by Bing Thom currently in construction, and offer an emphasis on fuel cell technologies, alternative energy, and sustainable manufacturing. It is still awaiting Ministry approval.

Clean technology is phase one of a three-phase plan intended to expand SFU’s Surrey campus. Future plans will involve health and creative technology programs.

A total of 2,900 spaces were created in technology-related programs in BC in post-secondary institutions including the University of British Columbia, British Columbia Institute of Technology, and Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

With files from CBC News.