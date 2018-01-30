A power outage hit SFU Burnaby at around seven on Tuesday evening, affecting the majority of campus from the W.A.C. Bennett Library to West Mall Centre. Residences were also reported to be out of power. The cause or expected duration of the outage is still unknown to students and library staff. While some students promptly headed home upon lecture cancellations, others remained on the mountain, taking in the darkened campus.

Some SFU students even found themselves adapting to the situation, placing iPhone flashlights under water bottles to keep their Dungeons and Dragons session uninterrupted. When asked for a comment on the current situation on campus, SFU student and Dungeons and Dragons enthusiast Karanvir Kalsi commented, “It’s lit.”