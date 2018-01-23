Go brand yourself

Every profitable brand sticks to a definable aesthetic; the perfect balance of individuality and amiability is crucial. Whether it’s bohemian socialite, quirky goth, or indie star unappreciated until death, take time to find what aesthetic mould comes to you naturally. Assess your own assets by gathering data on what your close friends and family like about you and take time to iron out any uncalculated imperfections that may be scrutinized on social media. Tailor all personality traits, wardrobe choices, and vocabulary to fit your new brand. If you find yourself lacking a necessary component of personality, indefinitely borrow it from someone else and claim it as your own!

Put that needless worry of selling out away. When you are your own brand, the only person you can sell out to is yourself! The inconvenient hiccup of “

is this right? Is this who I am?”