By: Nathaniel Tok

AUSTRALIA — Deputy prime minister loses job over hidden dual citizenship

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, a former New Zealander, and four others serving in the Australian senate were found to have been erroneously elected since they are dual citizens, according to the High Court of Australia. The loss of the deputy prime minister’s seat in the House of Representatives means that the ruling party has lost their majority. Joyce could however regain his seat in a by-election since he renounced his New Zealand citizenship which was passed down from his father. Larissa Waters, a politician with ties to Canada, also had her election declared invalid earlier this year. Australia’s constitution does not allow dual citizens to hold public office.

With files from BBC News.

CANADA — Canada sees record number of new immigrants

The share of immigrants in Canada hit its highest record in almost a century as census results show that over 20 per cent of the population is made up of immigrants. According to the results, visible minorities now make up over 22% of the population. Between 2011 and 2016, over 1.2 million people came to Canada, many as skilled economic migrants. The majority of the newcomers are from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East and settle in large urban centres such as Toronto, where nearly half of all residents are immigrants. Statistics Canada has forecast that these trends could mean that almost a third of the population will be immigrants by 2036.

With files from BBC News.

SOMALIA — Mogadishu hit my twin bombs

Two bombs struck the Somali capital Mogadishu killing at least 29 people over the weekend. A suicide car bomb struck a hotel while the other was detonated at a nearby former parliamentary house. The hotel, frequented by politicians and security officials, was then stormed by militants and security forces which began a near 12-hour siege. The militant group al-Shabaab has claimed that its militants carried out the attack. The latest blasts come just two weeks after the deadliest bombing in the capital in memory, which killed at least 358 people.

With files from AP News, BBC News, and Reuters.

EUROPE — Storm strikes central European countries

Storm Herwart raged across Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic leaving at least six people dead, battered transportation, and damaged electrical networks in its wake last weekend. Numerous roads and trains were shut down as crews worked to remove trees and repair tracks. In parts of Germany, the storm winds hit 176 kilometres per hour causing flash floods and coastal high-water surges. The storm even caused the freighter ship ‘Glory Amsterdam’ to run aground onto the island of Langeoog. This storm comes weeks after storm Xavier struck northern Germany.

With files from Deutsche Welle.