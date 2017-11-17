Promises I’ve broken with my younger self

One attempt of jumping off a hill and flapping my arms like crazy and then turning up all battered and bruised — streaked with mud and scars — pretty much completely killed all of my hopes of becoming the first human flyer in the Guinness Book of Records .

I used to think I could become some kind of CIA spy, but that was before I knew that there is some

hard

ass fitness training involved . . . no

way

would I sweat for that — or anything else for that matter.