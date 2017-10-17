United Nations to recognize Vape Nation sovereignty

By: Aaron Richardson

The rapid expansion of the population of Vape Nation has been kept under close watch by the United Nations (UN) for a while now. Due to a steadily rising population, Vape Nation now signifies a large population of people, all with a common goal. Many nations viewed this as a sign of upcoming danger. In an attempt to appease any possible uprising of Vape Nation, the UN officially recognized them as a sovereign state back in 2015. Although, now that Vape Nation has a population of over 10 million, the UN is beginning to see it in a slightly different light. Due to its calm and relaxed nature, Vape Nation is no longer seen as a possible threat to be appeased, and is instead seen as a potentially powerful ally.

This change in perspective of Vape Nation has prompted the upcoming vote, whereby the assembly will award UN membership to it. Many member nations of the UN are thrilled by the possibility of an alliance with Vape Nation. Since it is currently unrestricted by any trade agreements or other alliances, many nations are excited at the prospect of it as a partner in trade or as a possible source of military backing. Other nations, however, are skeptical.

The main platforms for Vape Nation’s economic policies of ‘420 blaze it’ and ‘smoke weed every day,’ have made many member nations nervous. Although Nixon-era drug policy is undeniably falling to the wayside as a remnant of a bygone age, many still fear the consequences of such a pro-drug attitude.

Those concerned about Vape Nation’s stance on drug policy are not the only ones hesitant to provide membership. Canada, Argentina, Uruguay, and the Netherlands (all generally drug-positive nations) still plan to vote against Vape Nation’s membership. Some refuse to acknowledge Vape Nation as a sovereign state to begin with, while others think that Vape Nation is nothing more than “a bunch of fucking losers.” Many believe that being associated with this “bunch of fucking losers” would damage their country’s street cred.

Although all of this has been a heated and thoughtful debate, the UN has been unable to reach Vape Nation for any comment. In fact, Vape Nation seems to be entirely unaware of the ongoing debate. Due to a complete lack of leadership and organization, it is possible that Vape Nation will become a member of the UN without any official representation. In such a case, Chad from down the street of the UN will act as the official Vape Nation ambassador.