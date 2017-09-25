SFU women’s volleyball win home opener against MSUB

By: Chris Januardi Lim

Behind a lively crowd, the Simon Fraser University Clan women’s volleyball team met the Montana State University Billings (MSUB) Yellowjackets in their first home game of the year. Starting the game off slow, SFU kept their composure to capitalize on the mismatches and errors. Once everything clicked for the Clan, they were able to ride the momentum and the crowd to a decisive 3–1 win.

The smaller MSUB side were able to stifle SFU’s early offence with great timing on their blocking. Although SFU lost the first set 25–23, they seemed to find the key to the game: focusing on attacking the middle. Serving and defensive errors were also rampant on MSUB’s side, which SFU exploited by being patient and disciplined.

“You can only control what you can control,” claimed head coach Gina Schmidt. “For us, we’re just focusing on just trying to minimize our own errors . . . [I]f the other team gives you those, then it’s just a bonus. We really just focus more on our own side, controlling what we can control.”

A back-and-forth second set saw middle blocker Tessa May step up with great defensive and offensive plays. With great depth on the team, SFU had the luxury of having someone step up at different moments of the game. Coach Schmidt praised the team, stating, “It’s what’s important in a team sport, [and it’s] great that everyone contributed and did their job.”

The third set started with a bang, with a spike right down the middle by outside hitter Christine Howlett. However, MSUB did not waver and they kept fighting back. The match was in a deadlock, but the Clan were able to win two crucial points after two crazy rallies when the score was tied at 17 and 18.

The defensive digs of libero Jayme Bratsberg and the offensive attacks of outside hitter Kirsten Pinkney allowed SFU to hit a groove late in the set. With the momentum and the crowd in their favour, SFU went on a dominating run to end the set with a 25–19 win.

“Anytime you can string multiple points, it gives you momentum.” explained Schmidt. “There’s certain rotations where a mismatch works in your favour and the goal there is to make sure that you take advantage of that, and for sure in the third set we were able to do that.” SFU was clicking on all cylinders, and they overwhelmed MSUB and cruised to take the set and match 25–20.

This was a huge game for SFU, as it let them begin their three-game home stand with a win. They look to keep their groove going against Western Oregon University on Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m. in the West Gym.