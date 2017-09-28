Men’s and women’s golf continue to dazzle

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams had strong tournaments on September 25 and 26, although they competed in different states. The men travelled to the Western Washington University Invitational in Washington, while the women competed in the Rose City Collegiate in Oregon. Both teams had outstanding performances, both team-wise and individually, with the men’s team finishing first overall and the women’s team finishing sixth overall and first out of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) teams competing in the tournament.

For the men, sophomore Scott Kerr and senior Chris Crisologo had brilliant tournaments, finishing first and second overall. Crisologo, a two-time GNAC Player of the Year award winner, actually went into the final day of the tournament with a two stroke lead on Kerr, before Kerr shot six-under par (66 strokes) in the final round. Kerr finished the three-round tournament with a score of 10-under par (71–69–66) while Crisologo finished with a score of eight-under par (71–67–70).

Also contributing to the Clan’s scores were Sy Lovan, Alan Tolusso, Marcus Brown, and Ryan Stolys. They finished 31st (five-over-par), 45th (nine-over-par), 53rd (eleven-over-par), and 66th (13-over-par), respectively. These scores contributed to the final team score of minus eight, giving the Clan an 11-stroke victory over second place.

SFU senior Craig Titterington also competed in the tournament, finishing 12th with a final score of even par, but was competing as an individual.

On the women’s side, Emily Leung finished in a five-player tie for fifth with a score of two-over par (72, 72, 74). The tournament was won by Tara Finigan of Portland State with a three-stroke lead over second place, and a final score of four-under par.

SFU golfers Jaya Rampuri, Laura Jones, Michelle Waters, and Erin Farner also gave strong contributions for the Clan. They finished 16th (seven-over par), 26th (nine-over par), 49th (15-over par), and 65th (24-over par), respectively.

The highlights of the tournament included Laura Jones’ eagle (one of only seven in the tournament), as well as the record-breaking scores for the Clan in the first two rounds. They finished round one with a team score of 297 (the first time SFU women’s golf has finished a round sub-300), before bettering the record in round two with a team score of 294.

The women’s team finished sixth place out of 14 teams, but had the best score out of teams with the GNAC.

Both teams will have a little bit of a break before their next tournaments. The women’s team will be travelling to Washington to compete in the St. Martin’s University Invitational on October 6 and 7, while the men will be travelling to Oregon to compete in the Concordia University Invitational on October 9 and 10.