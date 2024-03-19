Results of SFSS election for 2024/2025 Council announced

Students voted during February 26–29 for the new executive Council and the Palestinian Liberation Vote

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

The 2024 Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) General Election results were announced on March 1. Seven students, out of the 27 in the running, were elected to executive positions to represent and advocate for undergraduate students at SFU. Students were also asked to vote on implementing a Palestinian Liberation Issues Policy.

The Peak connected with the elected representatives to hear their reactions and plans for the upcoming 2024/2025 Council term.

Elected president: Emmanuel Adegboyega

Presidential elect Adegboyega is a fourth-year Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) student majoring in political science, with a minor in international studies and social data analytics. He has served on the Society of Arts and Social Sciences (SASS) Board of First Year Representatives, as vice-president of the Students of African and Caribbean Ancestry (SOCA), and as president of the Residence Hall Association.

“I am profoundly grateful to each and every one of you for bestowing upon me the esteemed position of your next president. Your decision to elect me fills me with immense humility and gratitude. Student leadership and representation hold a special place in my heart, and I consider it a profound honour and privilege to advocate on behalf of all 25,000+ of you.”

The incoming president has various plans for his Council term, including increasing student engagement and advocacy, strengthening working relationships with departmental and faculty student unions, and prioritizing constituency groups and affiliated student groups in decision-making.

Elected vice president of internal and organizational development: Sam Killawee

“I am thankful for the trust and responsibility placed in me, and am excited to join one of the most capable SFSS executive teams in years,” stated Killawee. “There are a number of challenges we face this year, and I am confident that the team and the SFSS, under the leadership of president Adegboyega, will rise to meet them.”

Killawee is a second-year molecular biology and biochemistry student, planning for increased cost-saving and developing internal connections with students. Killawee has previously chaired Council meetings in the absence of the president, during his term as molecular biology and biochemistry councillor in the 2023/24 term. He has also created a letter in support of TSSU on behalf of the SFSS and enforced the abandonment by-law that enforced the removal of councillors who missed a number of consecutive Council meetings.

Elected vice president of finances and services: Simar Sahota

As a proud fourth-year Beedie student, Sahota understands the importance of communication and analytical skills in her role.

“As a qualified and experienced finance student, I am committed to leveraging my skills and passion to accomplish three major goals: increasing student power and transparency, advocating for affordable education, and increasing funds for student engagement. Together with my amazing team, I look forward to navigating challenges and seizing opportunities to promote financial wellness.”

Elected vice president of university and academic affairs: Rishu Bagga

“I am overwhelmed by the support from the students of SFU throughout my campaign, and I am genuinely grateful for everyone’s confidence in my abilities. I want to ensure everyone’s voice is heard and everyone feels included at SFU.”

Bagga is a second-year kinesiology student passionate about advocating for students’ empowerment, engagement, and affordability. Bagga has set goals to strive toward, including pushing for accessible textbooks, and improved Canvas educational resources. He also aims to increase funding for scholarships and bursaries for students who need support.

Elected vice president external and community affairs: Joel Gilani

Gilani is pursuing a major in business administration at the Beedie School of Business. He has shown his determination through his involvement as treasurer with the Diversity and Neurodiversity Alliance (DNA) group and a faith lead at the SFU Multifaith Centre.

“We have the power to be a force in discussions on housing, food security, health care, and so much more. These are not just abstract issues in our policies; they affect each and every one of us daily. I want the SFSS to champion the students dedicated to improving SFU and our communities.”

Elected vice president of equity and sustainability: Chloë Arneson

“My immediate goals are to develop an action plan alongside our constituency groups to identify key areas within the SFSS to work on, and how we can best support their goals for the year. I also want to continue pushing the university to align with their agreed goals in the Scarborough Charter, Climate action plan, and Equity Compass.”

Arneson is prepared to enact change at SFU with her advocacy of food security, intersectional advocacy, accessibility, and tuition affordability. Arneson is an international studies major with a background as the International Studies Student Association associate vice-president internal.

Elected vice president of events and student affairs: Chitransh Motwani

Fourth-year computer science major Motwani has experience as the co-president of the Indian Student Federation where they planned events for Diwali, Holi, and Navarrete. They also are a peer tutor at the Student Learning Commons. Motwani envisions many opportunities for events for the 2024/2025 Council year, including diversity and inclusivity, professional development, and increased engagement.

“During my term, I plan to collaborate closely with student clubs, organizations, and campus partners to organize various events that cater to our diverse student body. I’m particularly passionate about promoting cultural exchange, celebrating diversity, and supporting initiatives that prioritize student well-being and mental health.”

The 2024/2025 SFSS Council term will begin in May, when the above candidates will assume their positions as elected executives.

Palestinian liberation vote

Students were also asked to vote on the SFSS Palestinian Liberation Issues Policy. The policy had 1,801 in favour and 442 against, receiving the threshold to pass. The Peak will cover the policy in a following issue.