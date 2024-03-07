Metrotown munchies

By: Amrit Kamaal, SFU Student

Stuffies

4820 Kingsway / $1–10 per person

Located inside Metropolis at Metrotown (with locations in Surrey and North Van, too), Stuffies is the perfect place to grab a quick treat, or ten. This modern Korean pastry café offers various animal-shaped treats, available in gluten-free and vegan options as well. Their viral cro-tai is a crispy, fish-shaped croissant with a choice of sweet or savoury filling. It’s derived from the words “croissant” and “taiyaki,” which is a pastry in the shape of a tai fish. Their bear-shaped waffle bite stuffies are their signature treat, filled with custard and served with or without a sprinkle dip. Their merchandise collection features all the essentials: tote bags, reusable coffee mugs, and the fluffiest teddy bears ever. A Stuffies’ rectangular water bottle is an essential staple in my backpack, as it fits between my textbooks. It is simply im-paws-ible to walk away from this bakery empty-handed.

Something Sweet

6888 Royal Oak Ave #101 / Mains $10–20

Something Sweet is a hidden gem located near the Royal Oak SkyTrain Station. This location features a vast menu selection, from egg sandwiches, soup, and egg waffles, to crêpes and bingsu (Korean shaved ice). It’s a perfect place to get a quick meal or a sweet treat with your friends. If you’re a fan of pandas, you’re in luck! The menu also features a delicious, special boba drink called hello panda with a little panda on top. Something Sweet’s whimsical, yet calming vibe can be attributed to their hot air balloons hanging from the ceiling and many panda portraits (my personal favourite is the Panda Lisa).

Mon Paris Patisserie

4396 Beresford St. / Mains $10–20

Located right across from Metrotown SkyTrain Station, Mon Paris Patisserie is a cozy Parisian bakery perfect for catching up with a friend. This bakery features a variety of baked goods, ranging from their viral croissants and macarons to the best chocolate bon-bons ever. Displayed are treats for special occasions, or for yourself. The best birthday gift I got was a chocolate Louis Vuitton bag. If you want authentic Parisian pastries but can’t afford a plane ticket, this is the second-best option!