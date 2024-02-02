Try your hand at trial week

All the classes offered during the five-day offer

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

SFU Recreation is hosting this spring semester’s trial week from January 15–20. Trial week is a five-day free of charge look at some of the recreation programs being held for the rest of the semester. It gives students and members of the community the chance to sample activities they might like before committing to a class schedule and its associated fee. Students who pay the fee for classes before January 22 receive an early bird discount. To participate in trial week, students must register for classes and sign the athletic waiver online.

This semester’s schedule includes 29 classes, including multiple different styles and levels of Pilates to a variety of dance and martial arts classes. Most classes are 50 minutes long, with the exception of the martial art classes. Participants can sign up for classes online using the SFU Recreation website, where they will be directed to the Fusion Membership Portal. Students will sign into the portal using their SFU email. Community members will need to sign up for an account if they haven’t already.

Walk-ins are only acceptable five minutes before start time for classes whose spots were full online. A list of these classes can be found on the web version of this article. SFU students must have completed their athletic waiver online at goSFU to be able to participate in classes. We recommend doing this days in advance, as it can take up to 48 hours for the change to be processed on your account.

Monday, January 15

Barre Classic

10:30–11:20 a.m. in the Fitness Studio (FS)

“Low-impact strength workout that enhances your muscle tone, posture, and flexibility in a class that fuses ballet-inspired moves with elements of pilates, dance, and yoga.”

Full program cost for students: $84.65 for Mondays; $94.05 for Tuesdays

Ballet

3:30–4:20 p.m. in the FS

A typical ballet class includes barre and centre work. Barre work includes the use of a handrail, while centrework is performed in the middle of the floor. Dancers may perform pirouettes ( turns ), adage (slow movements, like leg lifts), and allegro (fast movements, like jumps).

Full program cost for students: $84.65

Restorative Yin Yoga

4:30–5:20 p.m. in Studio 1 of the Transportation Centre (TC)

Integrates “passive stretches from Restorative Yoga for profound healing and balance, while incorporating active stretches from Yin Yoga to enhance tissue elasticity, joint mobility, and stress reduction.”

Full program cost for students: $88.20 – $98.00

Iaido

6:00–7:30 p.m. on the west side of the Central Gym (CG)

Iaido is the “art of sword drawing from ancient Japan. The movements are simple to quickly dispatch opponents in sitting and standing situations. Beginners start with a wooden sword, and progress to an unsharpened metal sword.”

Full program cost for students: $93.50

Arnis Kickboxing

6:30–8:30 p.m. in the Upper Mezzanine (UM)

Arnis Kickboxing is a mix of “ western boxing , eastern kickboxing, grappling and traditional martial arts with the progressive weapons techniques of the Philippines.”

Full program cost for students: $106.07 for classes every Monday and Wednesday. $62.86 for Mondays only; $61.55 for Wednesdays only

Judo Recreational

7:15 –8:45 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room 00-9 (MPR)

“These classes will focus on developing physical fitness through judo, building healthy habits, learning core judo techniques, developing self-defense techniques and improving athletic abilities.”

Full program cost for students: $117 ($47 for Judo BC Membership and $70 for Peak Judo Membership)

Kendo

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. on the East Side of the CG

“All practitioners wear traditional clothing/armour, and utilize a bamboo sword to strike targets on the opponent’s body.”

Full program cost for students: $106.07

Tuesday, January 16

Barre Classic

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. in the FS

Tai Chi Beginner

5:00 – 6:30 p.m. in VIP Room

“This class uses the most popular, standardized form of Tai Chi – 24 Form Simplified Yang Style. It will help you refine your form and improve your flow of movements.”

Full program cost for students: $88

Aikido

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Studio 2 of the TC

“Studying Aikido teaches one how to resolve conflicts in a peaceful manner by harmonizing with an attacker’s force to neutralize it.”

Full program cost for students: $106.07

Hapkido

7:30–9:30 p.m. in the VIP Room

Includes “kicking, striking, joint locks, throws, take downs, control tactics, pressure point attacks, ground fighting and weapons: short stick, baton, sword, knife, rope, and staff.”

Full program cost for students: $106.07

Wednesday, January 17

Bhangra Dance

5:30–6:20 p.m. in the FS

“This class fuses Bhangra, an energetic Punjabi dance form, with elements of Hip-hop and Bollywood.”

Full program cost for students: $94.05 for Wednesdays; $84.65 for Fridays

Karate

5:30 –7:30 p.m. in Studio 2 of the TC

“Training sessions cover a broad range of components, including Kihon (basic techniques), Kata (form), Kumite (sparring), fitness exercises, and engaging activities to make learning enjoyable.”

Full program cost for students: $55

Iaido

6:00–7:30 p.m. on the w est side of the CG

Arnis Kickboxing

6:30–8:30 p.m. in the UM

Judo Recreational

7:15 –8:45 p.m. in the MPR 00-9

Kendo

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. on the East Side of the CG

Ving Tsun

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. in the VIP Room

“The use of proper body positioning enables the practitioner to maximize their attack while assessing their opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Full program cost for students: $89.05

Thursday, January 18

Pilates Level 2

11:30 –12:30 p.m. in the FS

“This class will progress you into your Pilates fluidity and awareness of movement while working in challenging exercises.” “Increased pace and challenge” from Pilates Beginner or All Levels.

Full program cost for students: $88.20–$98

Restorative Pilates

1:30–2:20 p.m. in the FS

“T his class moves at a slower pace to accommodate those who are new to Pilates and those who are managing injuries, tiredness or looking to take more time into each exercise.”

Full program cost for students: $88.20–$98

Hatha Yoga

4:30–5:20 p.m. in Studio 1 of the TC

“ Pairs poses (‘asanas’) with breathing techniques (‘pranayama’).”

Full program cost for students: $125 – $175 (pass for all yoga classes)

Aikido

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Studio 2 of the TC

Fencing Beginner

7:30 –9:30 p.m. on the east side of the CG

“Requiring speed and agility, this enjoyable class develops muscle, balance, agility and endurance.”

Full-program cost for students: $126.50

Fencing Intermediate

7:30 –9:30 p.m. on the east side of the CG

Full program cost for students: $143

Friday, January 19

Bhangra Dance

1:30–2:20 p.m. in the FS

Saturday, January 20

Ballet Techniques

3:30–4:20 p.m. in Studio 1 of the TC

“Strength and conditioning program designed to train motor pathways required in various forms of dance.”

Full program cost for students: $94.05

Full classes online

(first come, first serve five minutes ahead of class, if space permits)

Monday, January 15

Pilates All Levels

11:30–12:20 p.m. in the FS

Pilates Yoga Fusion

1:30–2:20 p.m. in the FS

Vinyasa Yoga

3:30–4:20 p.m. in Studio 1 of the TC

Kpop

4:45–5:35 p.m. in the FS

Tuesday, January 16

Barre Pilates

11:30–12:20 p.m. in the FS

Hatha Yoga

12:30–1:20 p.m. in Studio 1 of the TC

Zumba

5:30–6:20 p.m. in the FS

Wednesday, January 17

Flow Yoga

11:30–12:20 p.m. in Studio 1 of the TC

Core Yoga

12:30–1:20 p.m. in Studio 1 of the TC

Hip Hop Dance

3:30–4:20 p.m. in the FS

Friday, January 19

11:30–12:20 p.m. in the FS