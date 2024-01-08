Horoscopes January 8 – 12

Everyone is doing in and outs and I don’t want to be left out

By: C Icart, Humour Editor

Aries

March 21–April 19

IN: Rewatching Riverdale season 6. Do it for the superpowers.

OUT: Stirring your tea with a fork (seriously, why do you do that?).

Taurus

April 20–May 20

IN: Covering the dead spider in your trash can with a tissue for some posthumous privacy.

OUT: Making in and out lists. Truly, so gauche.

Gemini

May 21–June 20

IN: Sending your coworker a funny little emoji as a private message during the Teams call neither one of y’all want to be in so you can watch their little face light up in the corner of your screen.

OUT: Saying supercalifragilisticexpialidocious in a dismissive tone when your boss asks you to do literally anything.

Cancer

June 21–July 22

IN: Last night’s dinner for breakfast.

OUT: That cold gloppy mess y’all are calling “overnight oats.”

Leo

July 23–August 22

IN: Telling people their outfit looks AI-generated and refusing to elaborate.

OUT: Those shorts you’ve been wearing to bed since middle school.

Virgo

August 23–September 22

IN: Making a parody of The Godfather called The Grandfather.

OUT: Godfathers. We only care about grandfathers in this house.

Libra

September 23–October 22

IN: Organizing a sit-in until they (the university people) bring back the fire pits.

OUT: Attending a university where you cannot have free s’mores.

Scorpio

October 23–November 21

IN: Exchanging meaningful glances with raccoons by the dining hall.

OUT: Not exchanging meaningful glances with raccoons by the dining hall.

Sagittarius

November 22–December 21

IN: Pretending like you’re in a James Bond movie.

OUT: Watching James Bond movies. Seriously, sooooo passé . . .

Capricorn

December 22–January 19

IN: Getting way too invested in TikTok content about the 9-month cruise.

OUT: Not knowing how to do a cartwheel. Seriously, grow up.

Aquarius

January 20–February 18

IN: Acquiring a phone book and reading it on the SkyTrain.

OUT: QR restaurant menus. Your hands yearn for the (potentially sticky) tactile experience.

Pisces

February 19–March 20

IN: Riding around Burnaby campus in those little rideshare bikes with a lovely bouquet offering people flowers.

OUT: Writing that you like long night time drives in your Hinge bio when you really mean you work for Lyft.