The Rundown

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Men’s soccer — September 8, 10

The men’s soccer team split their two games at the Colorado Mesa Kickoff after opening their first match with a tight 1–0 victory over Fort Lewis. Goalkeeper Justyn Sandhu earned his third clean sheet in as many games, getting some support from Alan Soto’s first goal as a Red Leaf to earn the win. SFU dropped the following game to host, no. 18 ranked Colorado Mesa by a score of 3–1. The team will return home to play conference games for the remainder of the season.

Women’s soccer — September 10

The women’s soccer team earned their second straight tie after being unable to notch a third goal against California State, Los Angeles on the road. Both SFU goals came in the opening half, starting with freshman Kaylese Callender’s first goal of the season less than two minutes into the game. However, California State quickly took the lead after scoring two goals in 1:32 seconds. SFU was able to battle back to tie the game thanks to junior Kiara Buono.

Women’s volleyball — September 10

The women’s team picked up their second consecutive win at home, needing all five sets to steal a victory from Seattle Pacific. Entering the third set with a 2–0 lead, it looked like SFU was going to pull off the sweep until their opponents followed up with two tight 25–23 winning sets. SFU was able to hold off the comeback, bringing their record to 5–6 on the season.

Women’s golf — September 12–13

The women’s golf team matched last year’s second-place finish at their first classic of the year. However, this year, the classic was held on home turf at the Richmond Country Club. The women finished second on both days of the event, a total of 43 strokes over par. Hats off to freshman Chloe Tran, who led SFU with her fourth-place solo finish at her first collegiate competition.