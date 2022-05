Minutes – May 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)

Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative / Editor-In-Chief)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Agenda

Call to Order

12:06 P.M.

Approval of Agenda

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

Approval of Past Minutes from April 21, 2021

Angela, Emma

All in Favour

Financial Updates

Yuri to present

Membership Report

Yuri to present (72 members)

Layout Changes

Meera to present

Angela, Pablo

All in Favour

Approval of Contributor Pay Policy

Kelly to present

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

SSSS meeting updates

Anti-harassment training & policy draft interests

Website Manager discussion

Yuri to update job description

Adjournment

12:45 P.M.