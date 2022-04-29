Minutes – June 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)

Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Meera Eragoda (Editor-In-Chief)

Agenda

Call to Order

1:01PM

Approval of Agenda

Angela, Pablo

Approval of Past Minutes from May 12, 2021

Emma, Jacob

Welcome the new Collective Representative

Discuss Peak investments

Meera to lead discussion

Financial Updates

Yuri to present

Obtain investment report to review companies we are investing in

Membership Report

Yuri to present (74 members)

Back to the office plan in Fall

Discussion

Consider adding portable heaters to the office

Reducing capacity in office, having a central location in the SUB for pitch meetings and continuing to host pitch meetings online

Discussed adding board members and some contributors to Slack

Adjournment

1:30PM