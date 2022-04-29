Minutes – June 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Meera Eragoda (Editor-In-Chief)
Agenda
Call to Order
1:01PM
Approval of Agenda
Angela, Pablo
Approval of Past Minutes from May 12, 2021
Emma, Jacob
Welcome the new Collective Representative
Discuss Peak investments
Meera to lead discussion
Financial Updates
Yuri to present
Obtain investment report to review companies we are investing in
Membership Report
Yuri to present (74 members)
Back to the office plan in Fall
Discussion
Consider adding portable heaters to the office
Reducing capacity in office, having a central location in the SUB for pitch meetings and continuing to host pitch meetings online
Discussed adding board members and some contributors to Slack
Adjournment
1:30PM
