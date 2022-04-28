Minutes – January 6th 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, January 6th 2020
Peak Offices

Chair: Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam

In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)
Natasha Tar (Collective Member Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)

Agenda

Call to Order
12:36pm

Approval of Agenda
Natasha / Kelly

Approval of Past Minutes from December 16, 2019
Pablo / Kelly

Updated financials
Yuri to present

Membership report
Yuri to present
39 member

Board Chair Replacement
Bahar to present
Call SGM in March, start an ad soon. Poster on club day for at-large election.
EIC hiring takes place in Feb

Changing Signers on Peak Bank Account
Bahar to present a motion to add Kelly Chia as the Employment Director signer and to remove Zach Siddiqui from Peak bank account signer
Pablo / Natasha
All in favour

Update of SFPIRG brochure request
Draft a letter to allow SFPIRG to place their brochure(the one board approved)
on our stands with a time frame. No print and distribution service provided

Land acknowledgement update
Add on board email after finalizing

Adjournment
1:22pm

