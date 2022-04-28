Minutes – January 6th 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, January 6th 2020
Peak Offices
Chair: Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)
Natasha Tar (Collective Member Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)
Agenda
Call to Order
12:36pm
Approval of Agenda
Natasha / Kelly
Approval of Past Minutes from December 16, 2019
Pablo / Kelly
Updated financials
Yuri to present
Membership report
Yuri to present
39 member
Board Chair Replacement
Bahar to present
Call SGM in March, start an ad soon. Poster on club day for at-large election.
EIC hiring takes place in Feb
Changing Signers on Peak Bank Account
Bahar to present a motion to add Kelly Chia as the Employment Director signer and to remove Zach Siddiqui from Peak bank account signer
Pablo / Natasha
All in favour
Update of SFPIRG brochure request
Draft a letter to allow SFPIRG to place their brochure(the one board approved)
on our stands with a time frame. No print and distribution service provided
Land acknowledgement update
Add on board email after finalizing
Adjournment
1:22pm
You must log in to post a comment.