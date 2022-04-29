Minutes – January 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, January 18, 2021
Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)
Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order
12:02 p.m.

Approval of Agenda
Angela, Meera
All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from December 15, 2020
Pablo, Angela
All in favour

Financial Updates
Yuri to present

Membership Report
Yuri to present
64 members

Open Discussion of Changes to Contributor Pay Policy for Features Articles
Marco and Kelly to lead a discussion
Discuss the current contributor pay policy with editors and return to Board in February if contributor pay policy needs amendments

Adjournment
12:34 p.m.

