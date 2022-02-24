Horoscopes: February 21–25

By: Charlene Aviles, Staff Writer and rom-com fan

ARIES:

You’re constantly running late on dates. Although asking your Tinder match to order while waiting is a good idea, being one hour late is not. This will most likely result in you getting stuck with the bill. Better late than never though! . . . Rright?

TAURUS:

You like to take risks. On the first date, you propose with a ring pop. While some may think this is a rushed decision, lucky for you, your date also came prepared with a candy necklace to seal the deal.

GEMINI:

Your date’s food always looks better than yours. They offer you a bite, but you end up eating half the meal. If you split the bill, you might as well split the meal, right?

CANCER:

As a big believer in destiny, you tend to wait for the perfect opportunity to fall into your lap. Instead of going to speed dating to meet people, you wait for others to approach you. Unfortunately, your crush has the same dating technique and has been waiting for you to ask them out.

LEO:

You expect your love life to be like Nicholas Sparks’ novels, so you spend hours writing long letters. Your long letters ramble on and on about every little detail of your day, and your partner rarely has the time to finish themit. Ever heard of voice messaging?

VIRGO:

Every relationship needs compromise, except for when it comes to costume parties. You love to outshine your partner. Last week, you dressed up as Fiona from Shrek, but you gave your partner a Lord Farquaad costume. Next time, maybe let them pick the outfit?

LIBRA:

After a week of back-to-back Tinder dates, you start mixing up everyone’s names. To avoid a Ross-Geller-altar situation, we suggest you and your significant other wear name tags up until your second child leaves for college at the very least.

SCORPIO:

You see every date as a competition. This is great for your win record but terrible for the hopeful hearts you’ve crushed along the way. Ask yourself on the next date if quickly finishing that tiramisu cake is really worth all those tears at the Spaghetti Factory.

SAGITTARIUS:

You only text back your date when you’re half asleep. You usually get away with it too, until your conversation last night, where you asked to make it official. We’re sorry to say, but you texted the wrong person. There’s still time though! Just blame it on autocorrect!

CAPRICORN:

You’re often so shy on the first date you decide to copy everything your date does. This would be fine, except you keep going on dates with people who order spicy food, and you can barely handle black pepper.

AQUARIUS:

You’re the kind of person who insists on having matching couple outfits with your significant other every day. This, unfortunately, led to a lot of laundry confusion and shirts being stretched out. Maybe consider taking at least one day off next week.

PISCES:

You’ve had your eye on your crush since the semester started. We suggest trying to make your crush jealous by sending yourself a bouquet of roses and acting overly surprised when it shows up. But be careful! Your acting has the potential of being so convincing your crush decides to date someone else.