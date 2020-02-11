Written by: Lubaba Mahmud, Staff Writer

Reading in the Arts and Social Sciences

The Student Learning Commons is hosting a 50-minute workshop on reading strategies for students in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS). It will introduce four reading strategies for writing essays, research papers, critical analyses, and the like.

The workshop is free for all students, and requires registration — participants can register through the event’s page. It will take place in the W.A.C. Bennett Library, Room 3008 on Tuesday, February 11, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Climate Emergency: The Citizen’s Guide to Climate Success

In this talk, Mark Jaccard, author of prize-winning book The Citizen’s Guide to Climate Success,

will discuss how people can overcome climate myths, as well as climate-friendly actions they can take. He will also explain the effectiveness of such personal consumption decisions in relation to the process of electing climate-conscious politicians. Another speaker, Matt Horne, Climate Policy Manager for the City of Vancouver, will share policies that Vancouver is implementing to mitigate climate change.

The event is free and reservation is not required, but organizers recommend arriving early as they anticipate a full-house. It will take place at the Vancouver campus, Room 1900, on Tuesday, February 11 at 7 p.m.

Valentine’s Day But Not Really

The Global Student Centre is hosting a two-day drop-in style event where participants can hand-paint and decorate messages of love and gratitude. Snacks such as cookies, berries, and chocolate will also be provided.

The event is free and registration is required, with attendees able to register on the event’s page. It will take place in the Global Student Centre (AQ 2013) from Thursday, 13 February 3:00 p.m. to Friday 14 February, 2:00 p.m.

Speed Friending with Out On Campus

This event provides an opportunity to make new friends on campus. There will be several five-minute rounds where participants can converse . In these rounds they can write the names of people they would want to stay in touch with on their ‘speed-friending card.’ A post-event email indicating matches will be sent out to students.

The event is free and requires registration, which includes providing social media information. It will take place in MBC 2294, on Friday, February 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Board of Governors and Senate Elections

SFU’s Board of Governors and Senate are holding their annual election from February 11–13. There are sixteen elected student positions on the Senate, with one student from each faculty, and at least three positions each for undergraduate and graduate students. There are 25 candidates for the student Senate positions.

There are two elected student positions on the Board of Governors, one for an undergraduate representative and one for a graduate representative. The undergraduate position is contested by four students, and the graduate position is contested by two students.

Students will receive instructions in their SFU email on how to vote in the election.

Grad Student Society AGM

SFU’s Graduate Student Society is holding its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on February 11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in MBC 2290. Dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and a social will be held at Club Ilia after the event. The meeting is open to all members of the society in good standing (currently enrolled graduate students at SFU). The AGM is the most important annual event for the society, and an opportunity for members to hold their elected representatives accountable.