Stuff we like and don’t like

By: Jennifer Russell

Stuff we like: Call of Duty: WWII Prop Hunt

Prop Hunt is a special game mode offered in Call of Duty: WWII that allows players to play hide-and-seek as mundane objects in their regular match maps. In each round, one team is assigned various objects: such as trees, signs, statues, or furniture. The other team is made up of regular soldiers and must shoot down any objects that appear out of place. Every thirty seconds the hidden objects whistle to hint to their location. The props are also armed with flash grenades and the ability to change objects two times in order to outmaneuver their opposition. Don’t see the appeal? Well, I spent hours laughing as I watched army men chase and attempt to shoot down a tree that was jumping and spinning away. This mode was a temporary feature but it will be returning February 20–27 so don’t miss your chance to play!

Stuff we don’t like: Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews

Many people enjoy looking up critic reviews prior to watching a film, but lately I’ve discovered the great discrepancy between the Rotten Tomatoes’ critic reviews and their user reviews. Some people believe that the critic reviews are more accurate because they are written by people who watch tons of movies for the purpose of reviews, but as an avid moviegoer myself, I find the user reviews are typically more valuable to read. Perhaps this bitter response to Rotten Tomatoes is just in defence of The Greatest Showman. That movie deserved more than a 55% score, thank you very little!