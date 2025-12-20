On cannabis literacy and harm reduction

By: Ashima Shukla, Staff Writer

We might know about weed only through its either glamorized or demonized representations in media.

But what might a more mindful approach to cannabis look like? How might we hold conversations that don’t shame or police others? How might we demystify weed and come to understand ourselves a little better in the process?

The history of cannabis in Canada, like many other places, is entangled with imperialism. From seeking profit to xenophobia, we find ourselves amid a war on drugs. While the first known crop of hemp emerged in what is now Nova Scotia in 1606, Canada legalized medical use only in 2001, and recreational use as recently as 2018, becoming one of the first countries to do so.

And yet, legality doesn’t erase uncertainty.

Cannabis literacy

Get Sensible, a project by the Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy (CSSDP), offers a solution: cannabis literacy. Their website defines it as, “the knowledge and skills required to make informed choices around cannabis use.” They believe drug use is a “health and human rights issue rather than a criminal-legal issue,” which means empowering individuals with education and support rather than punishing or policing them.

It is important to acknowledge that students may gravitate to it for a variety of reasons: managing stress, sleeping better, soothing anxiety or pain, or even just to have a fun time.

In an interview with project manager Kiah Ellis-Durity, she recommends asking yourself, “What about it seems interesting to you? What are you expecting the results to be? How are you expecting it to make you feel?” As she modelled questions to consider, I realized how different informed and non-judgmental conversations can look from the traditional PSAs that use fear mongering. So what if we leaned into our curiosity?

Harm reduction

In their Cannabis 101 + Harm Reduction booklet, we can learn about the endocannabinoid system and how various cannabinoids and consumption methods can have felt effects. Most importantly, it outlines 10 principles of cannabis harm reduction: from starting slow to possible drug interactions to plans for transport home.

“We’re kind of blessed in the way that we do have a legal market with so many different kinds of products,” Ellis-Durity says. So, what if we use this opportunity to learn more? If you use cannabis, do you know which modality, concentrations, or THC amounts you prefer? Have you taken some time to learn the differences in methods of consumption? Do you know how to read the labels to understand what’s in your products? As students, we’re a demographic that is particularly susceptible to certain cannabis-related harms, including dependency and cannabis-induced psychosis. Ellis-Durity says this knowledge allows us to make informed decisions about our use and non-use.

Another basic harm reduction strategy for first timers is “having a trusted friend or two.” This, she says, can make a world of difference when you don’t know how a substance might interact with you. Similarly, it is important to check in with yourself after use. In the Cannabis in Context booklet, there is a section where people can record their thoughts and experiences: Which strain did you try? How did it feel? How long did the effects last? Ellis-Durity reminds us that journalling or verbally processing with a friend can be helpful. The Native Women’s Association of Canada’s cannabinoid calculator is another way to keep track of your experiences, for those who like metrics.

She also suggested peer-to-peer support via services like the CSSDP’s Vancouver chapter, where you can converse with people navigating similar experiences.

Unpacking dependency and sobriety

For many of us, dependency can feel like a scary concept. But avoiding the topic doesn’t help. Ellis-Durity says we can start this conversation by acknowledging that cannabis is a psychoactive substance, and it has biochemical effects on our brain.

According to Get Sensible, Cannabis Use Disorders (CUD) is a broad term, referring to “a problematic pattern of use leading to clinically significant impairment or distress often negatively interfering with the user’s health and social obligations.” This may look like consuming large amounts frequently, the inability to cut down or control one’s use, increased tolerance, or even withdrawal when not using. Dependence can also interfere with one’s work or school obligations, or involve missing out on socializing and hobbies because of using cannabis. The US National Survey on Drug Use and Health indicates that, within the first year of starting cannabis use, 11% of those aged 12–17 and 6% of those aged 18–25 meet the diagnostic criteria for CUD.

Ellis-Durity acknowledged, “I do think those conversations can be hard, because maybe someone could be in denial of how it might be making them feel.”

Examining our relationship with cannabis can be a starting point for building a better relationship with ourselves — with our bodies, boundaries, and understanding of the world around us.

She continued, “there’s something called a bidirectional relationship, where your mental health can impact your cannabis use, and your cannabis use can impact your mental health.” This is why, acknowledging “the reality of using a psychoactive substance” and its impact on our bodies can be a safe and non-judgmental starting point for this conversation.

At the same time, Ellis-Durity clarified, “one’s relationship with weed changes so much in your life.” For instance, sobriety is often framed as an all-or-nothing transformation. You may think you need to quit completely or you’re failing. But real life isn’t binary.

“Supporting young ones in whatever they choose is so important. Someone’s substance use doesn’t define them.” — Kiah Ellis-Durity, project manager, Get Sensible

In their Cannabis in Context booklet, one participant said, “Using weed as harm reduction helps me get through the days I’m struggling with depression + PTSD. Even if it’s harming my lungs a bit, that’s worth it if it’s keeping me more mentally stable and able to be around day to day.”

Similarly, for those choosing sobriety, we must also remember that it isn’t linear. “You can celebrate the wins, but also it’s OK to be realistic. Sobriety also might look like reducing. It might not be completely overnight, and in fact, for some people, it’s really bad when it is a split decision,” Ellis-Durity explained.

Rooted in the “gateway theory,” that “people who use cannabis have a higher risk of trying other illegal drugs compared to non-users,” sobriety can become like a test for purity. Any deviation can become a source of shame. However, most people who use cannabis don’t transition to using other drugs. For those who do, there are often a myriad of genetic, environmental, and behavioural factors influencing their decisions. This is why, beginning with an inquisitive approach and reaching out for support can be helpful. There is no single correct trajectory, and sobriety can look like taking fewer hits, pausing to reassess, or even gently setting boundaries with others. Ellis-Durity also recommends resources like Foundry BC, that offer free and subsidized mental health support for youth, as well as the Cannabis and Mental Health project, that offers a 90-minute certificate course to learn more about how your use may impact your mental health.

The war on drugs

No conversation about cannabis is complete without acknowledging the broader sociopolitical landscape. Get Sensible sees cannabis education as its own “gateway” into more harm reduction and education for other substances. Drug use doesn’t exist in a vacuum; it is shaped by policing, policy, colonialism, stigma, and the criminalization and dehumanization of drug users.

Conversations about cannabis are rarely just about cannabis. It is about how we cope, how we relate to our bodies, how we navigate stress, and how we care for each other. It is about the harm that stigma causes, the compassion that community can offer, and the patience required to sit with our discomfort. Whether you use cannabis, avoid it, or are still figuring out where you stand, I hope you can see yourself and others with empathy. It is only then we can begin having informed and safe conversations about drugs.

Access Sensible Cannabis Education booklet, and others, as well as for free at getsensible.org/resources. HealthLinkBC also has resources available, including crisis and treatment lines. Visit the web version of this article at peak.sfu.ca for more resources.