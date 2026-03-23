Monday Music: For the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year

By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer

The start of the year is an important time for most, often marked by reflecting on the past year and making new promises. However, for many cultures, January 1 is not traditionally seen as the start of the new year. Sinhalese people of Sri Lanka, the traditional new year (known as Aluth Awurudda/අලුත් අවුරුද්ද) falls on April 13 or 14. This timeframe commemorates the transition from Meena Rashiya (Pisces) to Mesha Rashiya (Aries). In Sri Lanka, the new year also falls in line with the new year for the Tamil people on the island and other new year celebrations in the region, such as Bengala new year, Songkran in Thailand, and Thingyan in Myanmar. As someone from Sri Lanka, I have chosen three songs that are traditionally heard during the new year season!

“Avilla Avilla” (ඇවිල්ලා ඇවිල්ලා) by Mohideen Baig and Latha Walpola

This song discusses the arrival of the Sinhala new year and all the joys that come along with it! It includes references to food, such as kiri bath, kokis, and mung kawum, which are typically associated with new year festivities. Baig and Walpola, both venerated legends of the Sinhala music industry, help guide the listener through what the holiday means and the traditions which make it so important. When I listen to this song, it reminds me of all the things that make the new year special. The traditional beats and references help tie people to culture and show how timeless the song is. When you listen to it, you feel a certain sense of joy that this beautiful time of year has come again and you get to rejoice in its tradition.

“Koho Mal Waram” (කොහෝ මල් වාරම්) by H.R. Jothipala and Sujatha Aththanayaka

This is a love song! The song tells a story about life in a village during the new year season. During the new year, many Sri Lankan people who have moved to the city often commute back to their villages to celebrate the festival with family and friends. So, this song of old reflects the current realities of the holiday. When I hear this song, I often think back to the beautiful nature of Sri Lanka and especially in the rural areas that the song describes. The upbeat nature of the song is not only something that can cheer me up at any time but it also makes me want to listen to the song outside of the Awurudu season.

“Erabadu Mal Pipila” (එරබදු මල් පිපිලා) by Rajiv Sebastian and Nelu AdhikariIn Sri Lanka, one of the biggest signs that the new year is coming is the blooming of the Erabadu flower. The bright red flower is the focal point of this song and is referenced several times as a part of what makes the Awurudu season so memorable. The beat features the sounds of the Raban, a traditional Sinhala drum which is often played during this time of year. For me, this song reminds me a lot of the symbolism of the holiday and what makes it special for not only my family, but many millions around the world.