Human rights calls for Canada Soccer to condemn the Israel Football Association

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

This summer may prove to be unlike any other for local soccer fans. Beginning in June, the 2026 men’s FIFA World Cup will commence, with games held across North America. Vancouver will host seven matches, including at least two featuring the home squad, Canada.

Despite the excitement, some groups are sounding the alarm. Concerns relating to the Palestinian genocide paint a different picture of the global sporting event, one that some people may not know amid the fútbol frenzy. The Peak corresponded with Just Peace Advocates (JPA) for more information.

JPA “is a Canadian human rights organization that focuses particularly on realizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian and Kashmiri Peoples.” In recent months, the group called upon Canada Soccer, the national governing body of the sport, to protect and uphold these rights. In an open letter, JPA urged Canada Soccer to “publicly demand that FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) and UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) suspend the Israel Football Association (IFA),” and “refuse to host the 2026 World Cup in good faith while Israel continues to enjoy impunity.”

The letter notes that “the IFA organizes soccer activities, namely FIFA-sanctioned games, in illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.” While Israeli teams play, Palestinians are barred from entry. The IFA openly supports the Israel Defense Forces, fostering an environment where players can speak openly in support of genocide. JPA asserted that, by failing to act against the IFA, Canada Soccer is acting in direct opposition to its own bylaws. The governing body states that it “is committed to respecting all internationally recognized human rights and shall strive to promote the protection of these rights.” Moreover, “discrimination of any kind against a country, natural person or group of people on account of race, ancestry, ethnic, national or social origin [ . . . ] is strictly prohibited and punishable by suspension or expulsion and/or other disciplinary measures.”

JPA also explained that, despite the governing body’s apparent hypocrisy, it has, in the past, followed its principles. “In February 2022, Canada Soccer announced it would refuse to play Russia on the basis of its invasion of Ukraine,” the human rights organization stated to The Peak. “The obvious reason that Soccer Canada has not issued a public statement against the IFA or Israel’s actions is what we call the ‘Palestine Exception.’ It’s the result of anti-Palestinian racism,” JPA stated. “The risk is much higher in this case. Soccer Canada did not risk anything to take a stand against Russia. It risks a significant amount of support to speak out against Israel.

“Therefore, their silence is a reflection of their racism, cowardice, and greed.” JPA said they have “not identified any financial/sponsorship connections to date between Canada Soccer and the IFA.”

This lack of action gives “consent for the ongoing genocide,” JPA told The Peak. “The IFA plays on illegally appropriated Palestinian land,”

“Israel attempts to destroy Palestinian football fields, while simultaneously murdering Palestinian athletes. Sport has and always will be political — there is nothing neutral about it.” — Just Peace Advocates

The Peak reached out to Soccer Canada for comment, but did not hear back by the publication deadline.