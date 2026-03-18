Reconciliation is forged by authenticity

By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer

Content warning: mentions of genocide against Indigenous Peoples and denialism of genocide.

The question of what reconciliation is and what solidarity with Indigenous Peoples can look like is a necessary topic of conversation. How settlers respond to the brutal legacy of colonialism and genocide on Turtle Island is something that must be grappled with. Over the last decade or so, the Canadian government has attempted to make dues with history and acknowledged its genocide of Indigenous Peoples. However, acknowledgement of the genocide at press conferences isn’t sufficient. We need to move towards contributing real effort and understanding between Indigenous Peoples and settlers of different backgrounds. Perhaps we can learn from the acts of solidarity exemplified by different Indigenous Nations on Turtle Island, and other populations outside of it — namely, how both various Indigenous Nations and Irish people have cultivated a solidaristic relationship.

In the first half of the 19th century, Turtle Island, and Europe were both experiencing sociopolitical events that would determine their history forever. On Turtle Island, the Trail of Tears — the ethnic cleansing of five Indigenous Nations — took place when Indigenous Peoples were forcibly moved to Oklahoma by the US Army. Thousands of Indigenous people died on the Trail of Tears. The genocide resulted in the Indigenous Nations losing their traditional land and experiencing immense trauma. In Europe, British colonization had wreaked havoc on Ireland and the Irish people. Imperial policy forced Irish farmers to grow crops, primarily to export to Great Britain. This had led to farmers farming potatoes, which produced a greater crop yield for less space. However, when crops failed, it led to the Irish famine.

Although Indigenous Nations and the Irish people experienced colonization differently, their stories articulate efforts of solidarity between colonized peoples. In 1847, the Choctaw Nation, fundraised nearly US $170 (about US $7,000 in 2026) to support people in Ireland affected by the famine. This is despite the fact that they were still suffering through the circumstances of the Trail of Tears and genocide. This was not an isolated incident as it was recently uncovered, that several Indigenous Nations whose traditional territories are in what is colonially known as “The Province of Ontario” have also aided by sending fundraised amounts to Ireland.

This kindness, nearly 200 years on, has not been forgotten by the Irish people. Memorials have been held in honour of the kindness that Indigenous Peoples on Turtle Island extended to the Irish people. The Irish have also made efforts to pay tribute to this kind act as announced by the Irish Embassy in Canada, and through educating people of this historical contribution.

Moreover, many Irish people rallied in support for Native American communities who were particularly afflicted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. One such example was the support seen for the Navajo Nation, who were able to receive approximately US $3 million in aid.

What all of this shows is that solidarity between peoples is not a far and distant goal, it’s a proven process with historical precedent.

I, as a settler from Sri Lanka, a country with its sordid history with its own Indigenous peoples feel that it is up to all settlers to reflect and engage in what it means to live on this land. Whether you’re a third-generation immigrant, or a refugee, it’s important to examine your positionality on unceded land, and see how you can act in solidarity with Indigenous Peoples.

95% of BC is made up of unceded territories of various Indigenous Nations, taken without any agreement or compensation. To this day, much of the decisions taken over this land is done without consultation — and in some cases directly harms Indigenous Nations. Somehow, we live at a time where some politicians have openly denied the genocide of Indigenous Peoples. This makes the task of reflecting what it means to be a settler on stolen land ever important.