QUIZ: Which Peak staff member are you?

By: Maya Barillas Mohan

Are you a morning person? Or perhaps you gas yourself up in the morning for the long day ahead and fall right back to bed. Maybe somewhere in between? Based on your morning routines, we’ll tell you which Peak staff member you’re most like!

What were you doing last night?

Devising a plan to overthrow the “corrupt and tyrannical” authority of the paper. Asleep. Soundly and responsibly. Definitely not dreaming about homework. Locked in. Glitching out. Workworkworkworkworkwork . Socializing AND doing a homework marathon. You can have it all.

You’re looking in your fridge before rushing out. What do you eat?

Everything. Including the fridge. Leftover udon. A sitcom breakfast. Orange juice. Peanut butter. Ham. Yogurt. Iced latte! Caffeine <3 Who said rushing? I take it easy.

What are you wearing to school today?

Camo to sneak around Maggie Bentson Centre and plan for my takeover of this whole campus. Just don’t dangle an apple in front of me — All black, all baggy. Maybe one metallic accent. Something cool and vintage. My usual, an iconic fur jacket. Something that’s giving LinkedIn vibes. A raincoat zipped all the way up to the top.

How would you describe your commute?

Quick, because I live on campus (underneath The Peak ’s office). B . Chronically early. Harrowing, so harrowing . . . includes every chariot besides a gondola ride. I spend loads of time expressing my extreme distrust of TransLink. Cutting it extremely close. A 30-minute free-for-all.

It’s 10:30 a.m. Are you at school yet?

How many times do I have to tell you? I’ve BEEN here and want reven ge. Perfect timing. Almost . . . I just left. Oops. Just . . . tr ying . . . t o find parking . . . Should I be? C hecks overloaded calendar.

Mostly A’s:

You’re most like John Pork, the self-proclaimed “REAL Editor-in-Chief” of The Peak!

You probably take notes on a hot dog bun like the jester you are, always fixed on maximum spectacle that defies logic. You probably love taking revenge on the institutions and people that contain you, and you get everywhere on stealth mode. Embrace your porky side, you porkster!

Mostly B’s

You’re most like Michelle, one of our co-Editors-in-Chief!

You’re most likely a fantastic listener who enjoys simple, classic routines like skincare and tactically saving some of your takeout from the night before. You might have some fun strategies for reducing your screen time like using a flip phone, but can’t avoid screens forever due to your preference for online classes.

Mostly C’s

You’re most like Noeka, one of our Staff Writers!

You’re a fan of leisure in the morning and really dislike the commute to SFU because it’s just too active. Once you get there, you take notes on any random paper with any random pen, but you’ve channeled all your energy into dressing like a main character in every lecture. Even though you’re grumpy this morning, you had fun taking this quiz . . . right?

Mostly D’s

You’re most like Hannah, the News Editor!

You probably love waking up after your set alarm and listening to music in the mornings. Sleeping in is rare for you, but when it happens, that’s #bliss. You’re detail-oriented when it comes to your work and your deadlines, but probably should clean between your laptop keys. All my Hannah’s out there — don’t work too hard!

Mostly E’s

You are most like Zainab, the Opinions Editor and incoming Editor-in-Chief.

You probably welcome variety into your life but always come back to your favorites. You love social media and fit scrolling into your day before a busy school day, and can’t decide if you love or hate the parking situation at SFU.

Mostly F’s

You are most like Maya, a Staff Writer.

You probably like staying busy but get a little chaotic with it. You get your homework done early even if it means you’ve been awake for two days. You love school, but you probably should go grocery shopping when you get home.