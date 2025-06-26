2025 song of the summer shortlist

Because we cannot face collapse without the right soundtrack

By: Ashima Shukla, Staff Writer and Mason Mattu, Humour Editor

It’s June, and the vibes are off. We’re in a climate apocalypse, the billionaires are feeling victimized, the aux cord is haunted, and we still don’t have a song of the summer. Can Benson Boone save us? No. Can the “married in a year in the suburbs” or whatever guy save us? Certainly not. What shall a world-in-collapse do without a unifying bop??

We asked our very professional music reviewers, Mason and Ashima, to come up with The Peak’s shortlist for song of the summer! You’re welcome.

“Sounds of Vancouver: The SkyTrain” by CelGen Studios (selected by Mason)

We’re literally being trained like one of Pavlov’s dogs. Even when we’re not in a rush, as soon as we hear the aggressive “NEXT STOP” from our SkyTrain, we’re pushing and shoving like we’re some sort of celebrity. Let’s stay anxious 24/7 with this underrated banger.

“Hand in My Pocket” by Alanis Morrisette (selected by Ashima)

Nothing screams 2025 like Y2K nostalgia and ungrounded optimism. Let the youth believe “I’m high but I’m grounded” meant microdosing shrooms and ASMR-induced nirvana.

“Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men (selected by Mason)

This song is a public service announcement. Because this summer, we’re hoping NO ONE lets their dogs out. Let me make it crystal clear that NO ONE wants to see unclipped toenails in your Instagram posts. Thanks!!

“Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter (selected by Ashima)

In a world of pastel-Glinda-Grande-conservatism, Nara-Smith-apron-core-delusion, and Sydney Sweeney bath-water-soaps, this song is perfect for the girlies rethinking feminism. Because nothing screams empowerment like performative rebellion and satire that only props up the status-quo.

“Welcome to Hell” by Black Midi (selected by our office nihilist)

And if you’ve stopped asking questions altogether, this one is for you. Perfect for lying face-down on a hot sidewalk and realising that, this is the summer, babe. No skips. Just censorship, surveillance, and a bonus LSD trip (minus the LSD).