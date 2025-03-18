Council Chats: Software Systems Student Society requests funding for upcoming hackathon

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

On March 5, the Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) convened for their bi-weekly Council meeting. The most recent iteration saw a presentation from SFU Software Systems Student Society (SSSS), discussions on SFU’s decision to close the Office of Community Engagement, the SFSS’ investment policy, and more. The Peak attended the event to report on the current happenings of the SFU community and all things student government.

Software Systems Student Society requests funding

The SSSS is “one of the few student societies based at the Surrey campus.” With upwards of 1,600 students in its community, the student union represents those pursuing a degree in software systems. SSSS representative Fabian Siswanto joined the Council meeting to present a grant proposal for their upcoming 12-hour hackathon, Systemhacks 2025: Dreamhacks. A hackathon, as Siswanto explained, is a software-building competition. In teams of four, students work together to build software, such as online games. Beyond that, the only limit placed on competitors is how creative they can be. Siswanto explained the benefits of a hackathon, including standing out in the tech job market, learning technical skills, practicing public speaking, and networking with industry professionals. The presentation also emphasized that the event is held in Surrey, whereas many school events are typically on the Burnaby campus, making it particularly important for students who mainly study at the Surrey campus.

After presenting a cost breakdown including venue, merchandise, food, and prizes, SSSS requested up to $7,000 in funding from the SFSS, the Council abstained, meaning they chose not to vote on the motion. Considering the SSSS already obtained $4,150 in sponsorship funding, Sam Killawee, vice-president internal and organizational development, pointed out that the SFSS is not allowed to combine grant and committee funding for an event.

New SFSS management framework created

The SFSS also briefly touched on their 2024–25 management report, as presented by vice-president equity and sustainability Chloё Arneson. A message from the executive committee within the report explains that the SFSS created a new management framework that “emphasizes strengthening internal processes, increasing professional development, long-term strategic planning, and knowledge transfer.” Arneson wrote in the report that through her time with the SFSS, she has witnessed “students with big ideals and a passion for their community burnt out by endless bureaucracy or internal conflict.” The new framework aims to ensure that “future student leaders can focus on their roles without the pressure of operational management.” In their findings, the SFSS indicated they should “hire three upper management staff.” The full report will be made available to the public.

Change to SFSS Investment Policy

The Council reviewed a change to their investment policy. The previous policy stated that “the society may invest up to 95% of the portfolio into equities that are considered in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and UN Principles for Responsible Investment, specifically excluding investments in arms technology, activities in occupied territories, and companies associated with human rights violations.” The amended policy replaces “up to 95%” with “at minimum 95%.”

Concern over community engagement office closures

The SFSS voiced concern over SFU’s decision to close the Vancity Office of Community Engagement and the Office of Community Engagement based in Surrey. They agreed to put out a statement, urging the university to reconsider given “the unilateral decision to close these offices was made without adequate consultation with partners, agencies, and other stakeholders.”