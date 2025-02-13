Brighter side: A trail worth following

By: Moe Hare, SFU Student

There’s something undeniably sexy about a happy trail. That thin line of hair leading down, drawing your gaze exactly where it wants to go — it’s practically an invitation! A promise of what’s waiting just beneath the waistband. It’s not just the sight of it either, but the feeling of your finger tracing the path, the way skin twitches and squirms under your touch. It begs to be followed!

And let’s not forget the landing strip — a bold, deliberate choice. It gives it character, a strip of personality, if you will. Call me a pilot the way I’ll land on that strip.

So, next time you’re taking an “everything shower,” why not consider giving your bikini area a low-taper fade? In a world obsessed with bare skin, happy trails, landing strips, or whatever style you choose are a reminder that a little hair can be ridiculously hot. They’re a roadmap, a preview, a tease. And honestly? I’ll always take the scenic route.