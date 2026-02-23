SFU Iranian students speak out

By: Jonah Lazar, Staff Writer and Petra Chase, Features Editor

It’s been over a month since the Islamic Republic of Iran began its crackdown on nationwide protests against the regime. Protests erupted in December 2025 regarding economic hardship and against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While ongoing internet shutdowns and state repression have made exact figures unclear, the death toll has been climbing. Though estimates vary widely, the death toll has been reported to be anywhere between 7,000 to over 40,000. Iran International reported over 36,500 have been killed.

SFU’s Iranian student body is among the millions of Iranians in Iran and abroad reeling from loss, violence, and uncertainty. SFU Iranian Club started a change.org petition calling for greater flexibility in tuition and academic accommodations, and targeted mental health support. They want SFU to recognize and respond to the urgency of this crisis, as “internet restrictions have disrupted communication and interfered with access to banking and international money transfers,” the petition reads. “Allowing [students] to be academically or financially penalized by a geopolitical crisis contradicts [SFU’s] values and damages SFU’s reputation as a university that stands by its international students.” At the time of writing, this petition has 500 signatures.

The Peak interviewed members of the SFU Iranian club to find out more. Answers have been edited for concision. Ali and Leila are anonymous pseudonyms granted to protect those students’ identities.

How has the political situation in Iran affected you emotionally? Has this impacted your studies?

Kian: I am in a constant state of emotional shock and distress. I am repeatedly confronted with reports and videos showing the deaths of tens of thousands of people. Even simple daily activities, like going to a restaurant, attending an event, or playing soccer, remind me there are people in Iran who are no longer able to. I have found it increasingly difficult to concentrate and maintain focus on my studies.

Ali: During the protests, there was a period of 20 days when my parents and all the people in Iran didn’t have internet access, except the few with access to Starlink or links to the government. I didn’t know if my family was safe or not and had nightmares.

Leila: My parents live in Iran, and during periods of internet shutdown and unrest, not being able to contact them has been extremely distressing. The uncertainty of not knowing whether they’re safe is overwhelming.

It is very difficult to focus on school when you are constantly worried about your family’s safety. While I try to remain focused and meet my academic responsibilities, the emotional toll has made that very challenging. — Leila, anonymous SFU student

Zahra: Is it even possible to witness the death of fellow citizens and loved ones in the worst way, to speak with the people who have lost someone, and not be affected?

How has the internet shutdown in Iran affected your financial situation?

Zahra: It has affected me completely because it has disrupted money transfers for us. Even now, after the internet has partially returned, this has still not been fully restored. For example, my own online banking access has been blocked for more than a month, and I do not have access to it. As far as I know, many students were receiving their living and rent expenses from Iran, and they have faced serious difficulties. Even with part-time work, covering independent living costs in addition to international student tuition is not easy.

Kian: Due to the internet shutdown and broader instability, my family suddenly lost a significant part of our monthly income. This forced us to reassess our financial situation and reduce spending on daily necessities.

The uncertainty surrounding communication and financial transfers has added an additional layer of stress to an already difficult situation. — Kian, SFU student

How much contact have you had with friends and relatives currently residing in Iran since the beginning of the shutdowns and protests?

Zahra: I speak every day with different people in Iran. I try to support them psychologically and check in on how they are doing.

Ali: Internet access has returned via VPNs and I am able to call them every day. But during those 20 days, it was not possible to call them. That, combined with all the footage of mass killings in Iran’s streets, created a very stressful situation.

Leila: My contact with friends and relatives in Iran has been inconsistent. There have been periods when I could not reach my parents at all. Communication depends on unstable connections or VPN access, and sometimes we go days without hearing from them.

Kian: During the internet blackout, we had to rely on unconventional and indirect methods of communication. In some cases, we reached out to people travelling between countries to carry messages on our behalf. I sent a message to someone I did not know personally, asking them to contact my relatives once they crossed the border and confirm whether they had survived the violence. We then had to wait for that individual to return and relay the message back to us. Eventually, we learned that one of my cousins was confirmed to have been killed. That period of uncertainty and waiting was one of the most distressing experiences of my life.

Have you reached out seeking support from SFU during this time, and how did they respond?

Kian: I have attended group counselling sessions provided by SFU. While I appreciate that support is available, I found it insufficient given the magnitude of what many Iranian students are experiencing. The general health and counselling services offered to all students and staff feel broad and not specifically tailored to the unique trauma and grief associated with this crisis. In my experience, there is a need for more specialized mental health support, including access to professionals who understand the cultural and political context of the situation.

Leila: Some instructors, such as Dr. Sherryl Bisgrove and Dr. Gordon Rintoul were compassionate and understanding, and I am very grateful for their support. However, institutionally, I have not felt the same level of care. My classmates and I created posters around campus to raise awareness because we felt there was little acknowledgement of what Iranian students are going through. When I contacted student services to ask about dropping a course, I explained the situation in Iran and how it was affecting me. One of the responses did not acknowledge what I had shared at all. There was no recognition of the emotional hardship, which was disappointing and made me feel unseen during an already painful time. Overall, it has felt like the burden of navigating this situation has largely fallen on students.

How can/should SFU improve its support for Iranian students during this time? And are there any ways your peers and fellow SFU community members can show up and support you?

Zahra: SFU can help strengthen awareness of the magnitude of the situation within the community by amplifying our voices. Financial and practical support are also essential. Short-term emergency support, clear guidance on available resources, and compassionate academic flexibility would be very helpful. SFU’s collaboration with Iranian students to organize memorial and awareness events (in a safe and respectful way) would mean a great deal.

Peers and community members can support us by listening, sharing credible information responsibly, and showing up for student-led events and memorials. Simple acts, like checking in, offering practical help, and creating inclusive spaces can make a real difference.

I am also working with several Iranian students on building an initiative to support people inside Iran who are facing loss, injury, and serious economic hardship. We would sincerely appreciate any support SFU and the university community can offer to strengthen these efforts.

The Peak reached out to SFU for their response to the petition. “The university recognizes the on-going stress for Iranian international students and for students with family and loved ones in Iran,” SFU stated. “International Services for Students office has reached out to impacted students with resources around academic concessions and financial support and remains committed to ongoing consultation with Iranian student organizations. Impacted students have been advised to apply for bursaries to receive financial support from SFU. Students with immediate financial need can apply for one-time emergency funding through Financial Aid and Awards.” They also noted that academic concessions remain “up to the discretion of individual instructors.” They added, “Students can also contact Student Accounts to discuss their situation and will be provided with supports based on their specific situation.”

For resources on financial assistance and mental health support, visit the SFU Iranian Club’s linktree at www.linktr.ee/sfuiranianclub. Follow @sfuiranian on Instagram for updates.