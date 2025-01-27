Nutritious Nibbles: Japanese braised teriyaki roots

Peel the skin off the taro, daikon, and lotus, then cut them into thick chunks.

Place the cut taro, daikon, and lotus in a pot filled with water to boil in. Add the 1 cup sugar and 1 cup soy sauce.

Turn the stove on to high heat and boil the taro, daikon, and lotus. The roots will be do

ne wh

en the lotus is soft enough to easily stab a fork through it, around 45 minutes. The chunks should be a bit brown by now from soaking up the soy sauce and water mixture.