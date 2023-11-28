What Grinds Our Gears: Forgetting Leftovers in the fridge

By: Hailey Miller, Staff Writer

I absolutely adore leftovers. The exquisite joy of eating the same delicious meal more than once and not having to make anything is the ultimate win. I love leftovers so much, I look forward to eating them even more the second time around. If I’m thinking ahead, I make enough to have leftovers multiple times. It’s like the optimal food prep that wasn’t planned.

There’s really nothing bad about leftovers — until you forget them in the back of your fridge. The mouth-watering flavours of rot behind jars of fermented pickles and jugs of sour milk slipped your mind — what an absolute waste of a delicious meal. Are you really going to designate your favourite drool-worthy comfort food to the forgotten food graveyard alongside all the other funky fixings in your fridge?

I know you’ll say you never intended to leave such an appetizing meal right on the top shelf where you’ve been staring at it for the past week. Let’s be real: you’ve been contemplating eating your poor meal for at least a few days, but decided to bite into something else instead. Not your finest moment. You could’ve avoided having to make a whole new meal, saved energy by not having to chop, cook, and kick the oven into overdrive, but instead, you had to turf those poor leftovers into your compost where they could’ve been easily enjoyed. So, let this be a lesson — don’t let your delectable leftovers go to waste!