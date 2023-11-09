This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Saturday, November 11: men’s soccer vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at Terry Fox Field at 1:00 p.m.
- The second time in nine days these teams are facing each other.
Away Games
Thursday, November 9: men’s soccer vs. Montana State Billings at 6:00 p.m.
- Previous game against Montana State was rescheduled due to fog, and then subsequently cancelled.
Thursday, November 9: volleyball vs. Saint Martin’s at 7:00 p.m.
- Swept Saint Martin’s three sets to none earlier this season.
Thursday, November 9–Saturday, November 11: women’s soccer at the GNAC championships.
- Knocked out by No. 1 seed Western Washington, 3–0, in the opening game of last year’s championship.
Friday, November 10: women’s basketball vs. San Francisco State at 2:00 p.m.
- Last played San Francisco two years ago to a 83–68 loss.
Friday, November 10–Saturday, November 11: men’s basketball at the West Region Crossover in California.
- Opponents include Cal Poly Humboldt on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and California State, Dominguez Hills on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, November 10: hockey vs. Logan Lake Miners at 7:00 p.m.
- Beat Logan Lake 8–5 earlier this season at home.
Saturday, November 11: women’s basketball vs. California State Monterey Bay at 2:00 p.m.
- Last played California State 12 years ago to a 68–63 victory.
Saturday, November 11: volleyball vs. Western Oregon at 7:00 p.m.
- Swept Western Oregon three sets to none earlier this season.
Sunday, November 12: wrestling vs. Pacific University at the Mike Clock Open.
- First road meet of the season. Men’s wrestlers, senior Taniela Feliciano-Takafua (285 lbs) and junior Magnus McCrakin (157 lbs) won their weight classes at this open last year, while women’s wrestlers, sophomores Victoria Seal (123 lbs) and Paige Maher (155 lbs) finished second.
You must log in to post a comment.