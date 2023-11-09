This week at SFU

All the athletic action from November 6 – 12

photo of an SFU soccer player fighting to keep possession of the ball against an opponent.
PHOTO: Wilson Wong / SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games 

Saturday, November 11: men’s soccer vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at Terry Fox Field at 1:00 p.m.

  • The second time in nine days these teams are facing each other.

Away Games 

Thursday, November 9: men’s soccer vs. Montana State Billings at 6:00 p.m. 

  • Previous game against Montana State was rescheduled due to fog, and then subsequently cancelled. 

Thursday, November 9: volleyball vs. Saint Martin’s at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Swept Saint Martin’s three sets to none earlier this season. 

Thursday, November 9–Saturday, November 11: women’s soccer at the GNAC championships. 

  • Knocked out by No. 1 seed Western Washington, 3–0, in the opening game of last year’s championship. 

Friday, November 10: women’s basketball vs. San Francisco State at 2:00 p.m.

  •  Last played San Francisco two years ago to a 8368 loss. 

Friday, November 10Saturday, November 11: men’s basketball at the West Region Crossover in California.

  • Opponents include Cal Poly Humboldt on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and California State, Dominguez Hills on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. 

Friday, November 10: hockey vs. Logan Lake Miners at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Beat Logan Lake 8–5 earlier this season at home. 

Saturday, November 11: women’s basketball vs. California State Monterey Bay at 2:00 p.m. 

  • Last played California State 12 years ago to a 68–63 victory. 

Saturday, November 11: volleyball vs. Western Oregon at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Swept Western Oregon three sets to none earlier this season. 

Sunday, November 12: wrestling vs. Pacific University at the Mike Clock Open.

