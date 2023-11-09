This week at SFU

All the athletic action from November 6 – 12

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Saturday, November 11: men’s soccer vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at Terry Fox Field at 1:00 p.m.

The second time in nine days these teams are facing each other.

Away Games

Thursday, November 9: men’s soccer vs. Montana State Billings at 6:00 p.m.

Previous game against Montana State was rescheduled due to fog, and then subsequently cancelled.

Thursday, November 9: volleyball vs. Saint Martin’s at 7:00 p.m.

Swept Saint Martin’s three sets to none earlier this season.

Thursday, November 9–Saturday, November 11: women’s soccer at the GNAC championships.

Knocked out by No. 1 seed Western Washington, 3–0 , in t he opening game of last year’s championship.

Friday, November 10: women’s basketball vs. San Francisco State at 2:00 p.m.

Last played San Francisco two years ago to a 83 – 68 loss.

Friday, November 10–Saturday, November 11: men’s basketball at the West Region Crossover in California.

Opponents include Cal Poly Humboldt on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and California State, Dominguez Hills on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, November 10: hockey vs. Logan Lake Miners at 7:00 p.m.

Beat Logan Lake 8–5 earlier this season at home.

Saturday, November 11: women’s basketball vs. California State Monterey Bay at 2:00 p.m.

Last played California State 12 years ago to a 68–63 victory.

Saturday, November 11: volleyball vs. Western Oregon at 7:00 p.m.

Swept Western Oregon three sets to none earlier this season.

Sunday, November 12: wrestling vs. Pacific University at the Mike Clock Open.