Suggested For You:

By: Kelly Chia, Humour Editor

In the Mood for Reflection

The koi in the AQ pond have had enough of SFU students’ ignorance. One day, a kid looks down at the pond — really takes a look at it. Suddenly, they find the answers to the universe in the koi’s eyes. This beautiful debut film will leave you in tears salty enough to make your own reflection pond.

Illustration: A student staring down at the koi in the AQ pond.

Walk Like a Penguin

In this informational short series, learn to stay safe on the ice at SFU! Be sure to walk like a penguin, and hop like . . . an animal that doesn’t hop, ‘cause you shouldn’t jump in the winter. See? What did we tell you? Impeccable safety tips! For more tips, please check out our Road Reports and practice your calm breathing skills as you watch the snow pile on the road with no announcements from SFU.

Illustration: Picture like, an airplane manual illustration, but with a person in a penguin pose, and a penguin right beside them.

Exploring the Mystery Sounds in AQ Lecture Halls

Have you ever wondered what the sounds above your lecture hall are? So have we! Watch this documentary on the mysterious sounds students hear above them as they sit during lecture. Just a janitor doing their work, or something more sinister?

Illustration: Student with a question mark bubble, looking up as the ceiling above them rumbles

Mask On and Off

In this fun film based on SFU’s half-hearted — I mean, full-hearted — COVID-19 measures, we explore the reality of having such efficient mandates. Thorough methods of protection, like the vaccination surveys no one needed to verify their answers with, the lack of training with Zoom, and more are featured in this creative film.

Illustration: Two halves of a person’s face. One side has a mask, one does not.

Constructing My Heart

Do you believe love constructs itself with cement? We do. In this film, Sally Needsavalentine gets stuck in the scaffolding on campus — but like, in a fun way — and finds herself appreciating the architecture of SFU. Along the way, she finds the metal scaffolding winking at her! What?! Watch this creative love story unfold, brick by brick.

Illustration: A rom-com style illustration, a person smirking as they lean back against scaffolding. Their eyes are on the scaffolding, which is also blushing.

Hot and Cold

This is a story about tenacity. About willpower. And twenty sweaters . . . have we sold you yet? This quirky film stars Jiminy Jacket, a young man determined to get through four seasons in a day at SFU. Jacket is, of course, an exemplary student, and all should follow his lead. Just wear 20 jackets, and be prepared to take them off at a moment’s notice. We don’t have a temperature problem!

Illustration: A student with a determined face, wandering through SFU, wearing like, several jackets

The Real Advising was in You All Along

In this motivational film, Yu Onlyu determines that he, in fact, does not need the help of SFU Advising to get through the term. No, it’s fine if he doesn’t know whether he will ever get into his graduation course requirements! Because . . . the answer was inside him all along. And that’s the best answer of all, students!

Illustration: A student, looking starry-eyed, as they turn away from a monitor with the MySchedule screen.

143 Means I Love You

Wow. These two will make you shed a tear. After waiting for the 143 and realizing for the ???-th time that it isn’t running, Bonnie Bus and Clyde Crash forge a bond that could only be broken by . . . something like, really, really strong. Watch these two fall in love under the clandestine lights of Burquitlam station.

Illustration: Two students holding hands. Behind them, the 143 whizzes by.

Tuition Tommy’s Tell-all

Hey folks! Tuition Tommy here! Tommy (he says you can call him that because you are friends!) has many things to tell you about your tuition. TL;DW? It’s all going to a good place, and it’s all good for you! Look, Tommy said so. No, that’s not secretly McFogg —

Illustration: McFogg, but in a bowlcut wig, giving a thumbs up to the viewer with the title in Comic Sans.

Dear Member

Have you ever read an email and felt like throwing up rainbows? That’s exactly how we want you to feel after reading your inbox emails! Watch this exciting documentary tell-all about the passion we put into our communications. We’re transparent! Except when we’re not.

Illustration: A person staring lovingly at their computer, typing the words, “Dear member . . .”