The Inside Scoop

By: Nercya Kalino, Staff Writer
Q1.) What does “albatross” mean in golf?
- When a player takes three shots less than what’s expected (76.9% answered correctly)
- When a player hits the ball in the expected number of shots
- When a player gets a hole-in-one
- When a player takes two shots less than what’s expected
Answer: A
Q2.) How many holes are in a round of golf?
- 14
- 17
- 18 (76.9% answered correctly)
- 16
Answer: C
Q3.) The outfit a wrestler wears is called a . . .
- Wrap
- Singlet (69.2% answered correctly)
- Girdle
- Cover
Answer: B
Q4.) In wrestling, irregularity to the ear caused by injury is called a…
- Broccoli ear
- Mushroom ear
- Cauliflower ear (100% answered correctly)
- Popcorn ear
Answer: C
Q5.) What is the Indigenous name for lacrosse?
- Stickball (92.3% answered correctly)
- Throwball
- Catchball
- Ballgame
Answer: A
Q6.) How many players are on the field per team in lacrosse?
- 12
- 14
- 10 (46.2% answered correctly)
- 16
Answer: C
Q7.) What is a shutout by a goalkeeper in soccer called?
- White sheet
- Goose egg
- Perfect 90
- Clean sheet (84.6% answered correctly)
Answer: D
Q8.) How many sets in volleyball does a team need to win to beat their opponent?
- Two
- Four
- Three (100% answered correctly)
- Eight
Answer: C
Q9.) Which volleyball player wears a different colour uniform from their teammates?
- Libero (92.3% answered correctly)
- Setter
- Middle blocker
- Serving specialist
Answer: A
Basketball average score: 7.38/9 points (82%) (B+)
