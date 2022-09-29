The Inside Scoop

How much does the men’s basketball team know about other sports at SFU?

By: Nercya Kalino, Staff Writer

Q1.) What does “albatross” mean in golf?

When a player takes three shots less than what’s expected (76.9% answered correctly) When a player hits the ball in the expected number of shots When a player gets a hole-in-one When a player takes two shots less than what’s expected

Answer: A

Q2.) How many holes are in a round of golf?

14 17 18 (76.9% answered correctly) 16

Answer: C

Q3.) The outfit a wrestler wears is called a . . .

Wrap Singlet (69.2% answered correctly) Girdle Cover

Answer: B

Q4.) In wrestling, irregularity to the ear caused by injury is called a…

Broccoli ear Mushroom ear Cauliflower ear (100% answered correctly) Popcorn ear

Answer: C

Q5.) What is the Indigenous name for lacrosse?

Stickball (92.3% answered correctly) Throwball Catchball Ballgame

Answer: A

Q6.) How many players are on the field per team in lacrosse?

12 14 10 (46.2% answered correctly) 16

Answer: C

Q7.) What is a shutout by a goalkeeper in soccer called?

White sheet Goose egg Perfect 90 Clean sheet (84.6% answered correctly)

Answer: D

Q8.) How many sets in volleyball does a team need to win to beat their opponent?

Two Four Three (100% answered correctly) Eight

Answer: C

Q9.) Which volleyball player wears a different colour uniform from their teammates?

Libero (92.3% answered correctly) Setter Middle blocker Serving specialist

Answer: A

Basketball average score: 7.38/9 points (82%) (B+)