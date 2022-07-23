Halifax welcomes over 300 Ukrainian refugees to Canada

By: Chloë Arneson, News Writer

On June 2, a charter flight carrying 319 Ukrainians arrived in Halifax. Nova Scotia residents and host families greeted those arriving with welcome posters and gifts.

To help Ukrainian citizens flee Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Canada secured charter flights into the country while working closely with provincial governments and settlement organizations to support their arrival.

This flight is the third federal charter carrying Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Canada. This marks over 900 people seeking refuge as a part of the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel program. The first flight brought 328 Ukrainian refugees to Winnipeg, Manitoba on May 23, and the second brought 306 people to Montréal, Québec on May 29. Between March 17 and May 25, over 120,000 applications for the program have been approved.

In attendance was minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship Sean Fraser, premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston, and Nova Scotia minister of labour, skills, and immigration Jill Balser. Fraser commented on the horrific conditions caused by the invasion. “Those who want to stay, you are going to be welcomed with open arms. People have been watching the challenges that have been playing out by this latest invasion [ . . . ] there are people here who want to support you,” he said.

Yevheniia Alosha, one of the 319 people who arrived in Halifax, expressed her gratitude for the support. “I’m very happy to be here [ . . . ] my son will go to kindergarten and we will have some peace,” she said.

Fraser announced that those seeking refuge in Canada will now be able to apply for financial assistance to aid in their transition to address their basic needs such as transportation and housing. Other support initiatives to support Ukrainians will include the Ukraine2Canada travel fund, where Canadians can donate to help bring 10,000 people fleeing war to Canada.

The Canadian government released a call to action appealing to Canadian businesses to support displaced Ukrainians arriving in Canada by providing donations for those in need. In their press release, they stated, “Canada remains a steadfast ally of the Ukrainian state and people, stands in solidarity with them, and supports Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.”