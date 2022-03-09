Top Ten ways to get an extension

By: Sara Brinkac, Humour Editor
My dog ate my homework
A timeless classic for an excuse that works every time. Some may say that in the digital age, your dog eating your homework is impossible. I say with enough eye contact and persistent confidence, your professor has no choice but to give in.
You’re sick
It’s not like you’re lying if you truly are just a totally sick, super rad person. Your professor doesn’t have to know you weren’t physically ill; they just have to give you that sweet sweet extra two days.
Power outage
Power outages have always been a random blessing from the gods for students in need of extensions everywhere. But unfortunately they are so random and disparate it’s hard to count on them as a timely excuse. This is exactly why you have to take matters into your own hands, climb that power pole with a hammer and just go to town.
Bribery
I’ve never met a professor that’s not an absolute sucker for an apple.* Teachers just keep leaning into stereotypes, they can’t help themselves.
*Honey Crisp: 1 Day, Pink Lady: 2 Days, Red Delicious: –1 Day (C’mon man, you’re better than that).
Cry
Just cry at them.
Lost internet connection
A totally reasonable excuse especially in online learning scenarios. This one will be a bit harder to explain to your professor if you don’t have the internet to email them but I’ve found showing up at their house at 3:00 a.m. never seems to fail in getting what I want.
(Please don’t actually do this. Just use your data.)
Be honest
You could be upfront with your professor, letting them know that you have a heavy course load, personal stressors, or a whole host of legitimate excuses they would be sympathetic to. But that’s boring.
Punch them square in the knee
This is an absolute power play because it both confuses and intimidates your professor. Be warned though: physical violence — much like Tom Cruise’s 1983 hit movie — is risky business. So you’ve really got to ask yourself just how much that EDUC 100 mark means to you (the answer should be “a lot.”)
Home Depot
No headline ever said this article was about getting an extension on your paper and there’s tons of great options for extension cords at Home Depot. You’re welcome.
Is it OK if I have a day to submit this one? My computer charger stopped working and my laptop’s about to die 🙁
