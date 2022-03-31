This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Away Games
March 28: men’s golf at Hanny Stanislaus in Turlock, California (all day)
- Day one of two
- Finished sixth last meet
March 29: men’s golf at Hanny Stanislaus in Turlock, California (all day)
- Day two of two
- Final meet before the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships
March 31: outdoor track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California
- Day one
April 1: women’s golf at Rjga Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona (all day)
- Day one of two
- Finished fourth last meet
April 1: softball at California State Monterey Bay in Turlock, California (9:00 a.m)
- Game one of the Tournament of Champions
April 1: softball at Holy Names in Turlock, California (4:30 p.m.)
April 1: outdoor track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California
April 1: outdoor track and field at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California
- Day one
April 2: women’s golf at Rjga Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona (all day)
- Day two of two
April 2: softball at Academy of Art in Turlock, California (9:00 a.m.)
April 2: softball at San Francisco State in Turlock, California (4:30 p.m.)
April 2: outdoor track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California
- Last day of the meet
April 2: outdoor track and field at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California
- Last day of the meet
April 3: softball at California State Dominguez Hills in Turlock, California (10:00 a.m.)
- Last game of the tournament
