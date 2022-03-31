This week at SFU

By

All the athletic action from March 28–April 3

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Away Games

March 28: men’s golf at Hanny Stanislaus in Turlock, California (all day)

Day one of two

Finished sixth last meet

March 29: men’s golf at Hanny Stanislaus in Turlock, California (all day)

Day two of two

Final meet before the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships

March 31: outdoor track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California

Day one

April 1: women’s golf at Rjga Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona (all day)

Day one of two

Finished fourth last meet

April 1: softball at California State Monterey Bay in Turlock, California (9:00 a.m)

Game one of the Tournament of Champions

April 1: softball at Holy Names in Turlock, California (4:30 p.m.)

April 1: outdoor track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California

April 1: outdoor track and field at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California

Day one

April 2: women’s golf at Rjga Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona (all day)

Day two of two

April 2: softball at Academy of Art in Turlock, California (9:00 a.m.)

April 2: softball at San Francisco State in Turlock, California (4:30 p.m.)

April 2: outdoor track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California

Last day of the meet

April 2: outdoor track and field at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California

Last day of the meet

April 3: softball at California State Dominguez Hills in Turlock, California (10:00 a.m.)

Last game of the tournament