This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor 

Away Games

March 28: men’s golf at Hanny Stanislaus in Turlock, California (all day) 

  • Day one of two 
  • Finished sixth last meet 

March 29: men’s golf at Hanny Stanislaus in Turlock, California (all day) 

  • Day two of two 
  • Final meet before the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships

March 31: outdoor track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California 

  • Day one 

April 1: women’s golf at Rjga Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona (all day)

  • Day one of two 
  • Finished fourth last meet 

April 1: softball at California State Monterey Bay in Turlock, California (9:00 a.m)

  • Game one of the Tournament of Champions

April 1: softball at Holy Names in Turlock, California (4:30 p.m.) 

April 1: outdoor track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California 

April 1: outdoor track and field at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California 

  • Day one 

April 2: women’s golf at Rjga Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona (all day)

  • Day two of two 

April 2: softball at Academy of Art in Turlock, California (9:00 a.m.) 

April 2: softball at San Francisco State in Turlock, California (4:30 p.m.) 

April 2: outdoor track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California 

  • Last day of the meet 

April 2: outdoor track and field at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California 

  • Last day of the meet 

April 3: softball at California State Dominguez Hills in Turlock, California (10:00 a.m.) 

  • Last game of the tournament 

