The Rundown

Hockey and wrestling end the season in grand fashion

By: Greg Makarov, Sports Writer

🚨 Buzzer Beater🚨: David Penney pushes the men’s basketball team into overtime during the quarter finals with a late three. SFU, however, fell short in the extra frame.

Date: March 2

Women’s basketball drop their playoff matchup against Central Washington by a score of 91–85. Jessica Wisotzki racked up an impressive 29 points.

Date: March 3

Unbeaten: SFU hockey comes back from a 2–1 deficit in the third period to advance to the championship final 💪

Date: March 4

SFU softball keeps on rolling, picking up their first two wins at Beedie Field over Western Oregon.

Date: March 5

Taking home gold🏆: Karla Godinez-Gonzalez, Alex Hedrick, and Alyvia Fiske take down their competition and win individual national titles at the National Championships in Adrian, Michigan.

Date: March 5

Crowning a new champion 👑: SFU hockey wins the BC Intercollegiate Hockey League Championship!

Date: March 6

Excellence across the board 🙌: 16 SFU athletes are honored as Division II All-West Region selections by the US Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association — the most of any GNAC school.

Date: March 10

Just keep swimming 🏊: Collyn Gagne sinks his competition and wins the NCAA championship, while setting a Division II NCAA record for the 400m individual medley.

Date: March 10