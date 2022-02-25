The Rundown

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

The women’s basketball team drop their second highest points total of this year! They beat Northwest Nazarene on the road 96–86.

Date: February 12, 2022

SFU takes a win in the high jump and triple jump courtesy of Sydney Kania and Kennedy Primrose.

Date: February 12, 2022

Trailblazers (fire emoji): Callum Robinson clocks in with the fastest 200m in Greater Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) history with a time of 21.40 seconds. The previous time was held by SFU’s own Jeremiah Lauzon!

Date: February 12, 2022

Another track race, another (W emoji): Maire-Éloïse Leclair wins the 200m with a time of 24.75 — eighth fastest in GNAC history. Emily Lindsay wins the 400m, and our favourite (kiwi emoji) Alison-Andrews Paul wins the 800m.

Date: February 12, 2022

It’s a good day for a personal best: congratulations to track athletes Paul Buckingham and Tomas Chapman.

Date: February 12, 2022

Making a (splash emoji): the women’s 400m relay team and individuals Rafik Jiwa and Channah Yip notch a spot in the NCAA Championship. Jiwa won the 200 fly at the latest swim meet, and Yip took the 800 free.

Date: February 13, 2022

(alert emoji) NEW RECORD (alert emoji) Isabelle Roth breaks the 20 year 100m breaststroke record and Jayden Cole beats the nine year 50m backstroke record.

Date: February 13, 2022

Easy work (muscle emoji): swimmer Collyn Gagne wins the 200m butterfly and breaststroke.

Date: February 13, 2022

Final stretch: the men’s and women’s wrestling team face off at the NCAA Championship starting February 20! Stay tuned for the results.

Date: February 14, 2022

Small bump in the road: men’s basketball drops their second straight game in a home loss against Alaska Anchorage 75–70 with the GNAC Championship less than a month away (wide eye emoji).

Date: February 14, 2022