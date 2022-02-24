Anti-coffee spokesperson caught chugging iced coffee

By: Maya Beninteso, Peak Associate

According to recent reports, there is controversy brewing within anti-coffee activist groups this weekend.

The Anti-Coffee Federation (ACF) was floored today as shocking images of its spokesperson have been leaked. Images of anti-coffee spokesperson, Maya Beninteso, chugging a litre of iced coffee like spring water has been circulating popular social media platforms since 9:00 a.m yesterday. Beninteso, who had been previously described as the “light of the ACF” after dedicating her life to protesting the consumption of coffee, is now being iced out of her role as candidate.

During Beninteso’s time as an anti-coffee advocate, she was single-handedly responsible for banning all coffee sales on post-secondary campuses and won several awards for her work. Recently, she published an article detailing the dangers of copious caffeine consumption, cautioning readers of the physiological, psychological, and environmental effects of coffee consumption. However — judging from the leaked images on the internet, withdrawal seems to be the last thing on Beninteso’s mind.

This stimulating revelation of sheer hypocrisy has been met with mixed reactions. While the head of the ACF, Nobean, is “flabbergasted,” other sources claim they are “not surprised” by the leaked photos and recall Beninteso “incessantly [sniffing] the air upon detection of coffee’s aroma” on several occasions.

Since the photos have surfaced, Beninteso’s attempts to cover her coffee addiction have been abysmal. Just hours after a public apology, she was once again seen double-fisting iced coffees in SFU’s avocado of shame — one smug witness stated the sight was “pitiful.”

While there exist supporters of Beninteso at this time, this enemies-to-lovers plotline has not been endorsed by the ACF. Many anti-coffee advocates across campuses are calling for the revocation of Beninteso’s anti-coffee advocacy awards citing that her actions have “bean very bad.” Subsequently, the ACF released an official statement to The Peak, claiming to have “severed all ties” with Beninteso and they sincerely “hope she gets the help she needs.”

And, with that, it seems upon drinking a cup of Joe, Beninteso has become nothing more than a regular Joe.