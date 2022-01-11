The Inside Scoop

The student body weighs in on SFU athletics

By
Peak Web
-
0
38
Cartoon illustration opens mouth wide in glee as they scoop up a slice of pie with the pi sign carved into it and numbers drawn into the filling.
Kirstie Elliot was a clear front runner for MVP of the athletic fall season. Maple Sukontasukku / The Peak

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Sample size details: 

Question 1: Have you been to an in-person SFU game this school year?

Yes – 21 votes (26%)
No – 56 votes (74%)

Sample size: 77 responses 

Question 2: Who was SFU’s most valuable player from the 2021 fall season? 

11 responses total: 

Olivia Willett: 1 (9.1%)
Aaron Ahl: 0
Kristie Elliot: 7 (63.6%)
Julia Tays: 3 (27.2%)
Conrad Cheng: 0 

 

Question 3: What varsity sport are you most looking forward to in 2022? 

  • Basketball
  • Golf
  • Swimming 
  • Softball 
  • Track 
  • Wrestling 

12 responses total: 

Basketball: 3 (27.2%)
Golf: 0
Swimming: 4 (36.4%)
Softball: 1 (9.1%)
Track: 3 (27.2%)
Wrestling: 0
Hockey: 1

Question 4: Have you attended an SFU club practice this school year? 

Yes – 7 votes (18%)
No – 33 votes (82%)

Sample size: 40 people

Question 5: Would you rather lead a team in overall goals or points? 

Goals – 10 votes (45%)
Points – 12 votes (55%)

Sample size: 22 people 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR