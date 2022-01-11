The Inside Scoop

The student body weighs in on SFU athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Sample size details:

Question 1: Have you been to an in-person SFU game this school year?

Yes – 21 votes (26%)

No – 56 votes (74%)

Sample size: 77 responses

Question 2: Who was SFU’s most valuable player from the 2021 fall season?

Oliva Willett ( GNAC Athlete of the Year, West Region and GNAC Champion , Cross Country )

Aaron Ahl ( GNAC Athlete of the Year, GNAC Champion , Cross Country )

Kristie Elliot ( First Canadian woman to play and score a point in an NCAA game, Football )

Julia Tays ( 2x GNAC Offensive Player of the Week , SFU’s NCAA-era career assists leader, Volleyball )

Conrad Cheng ( All-West Regional Team, GNAC Newcomer of the Year, Soccer )

11 responses total:

Olivia Willett: 1 (9.1%)

Aaron Ahl: 0

Kristie Elliot: 7 (63.6%)

Julia Tays: 3 (27.2%)

Conrad Cheng: 0

Question 3: What varsity sport are you most looking forward to in 2022?

Basketball

Golf

Swimming

Softball

Track

Wrestling

12 responses total:

Basketball: 3 (27.2%)

Golf: 0

Swimming: 4 (36.4%)

Softball: 1 (9.1%)

Track: 3 (27.2%)

Wrestling: 0

Hockey: 1

Question 4: Have you attended an SFU club practice this school year?

Yes – 7 votes (18%)

No – 33 votes (82%)

Sample size: 40 people

Question 5: Would you rather lead a team in overall goals or points?

Goals – 10 votes (45%)

Points – 12 votes (55%)

Sample size: 22 people