The Inside Scoop

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Sample size details:
Question 1: Have you been to an in-person SFU game this school year?
Yes – 21 votes (26%)
No – 56 votes (74%)
Sample size: 77 responses
Question 2: Who was SFU’s most valuable player from the 2021 fall season?
- Oliva Willett (GNAC Athlete of the Year, West Region and GNAC Champion, Cross Country)
- Aaron Ahl (GNAC Athlete of the Year, GNAC Champion, Cross Country)
- Kristie Elliot (First Canadian woman to play and score a point in an NCAA game, Football)
- Julia Tays (2x GNAC Offensive Player of the Week, SFU’s NCAA-era career assists leader, Volleyball)
- Conrad Cheng (All-West Regional Team, GNAC Newcomer of the Year, Soccer)
11 responses total:
Olivia Willett: 1 (9.1%)
Aaron Ahl: 0
Kristie Elliot: 7 (63.6%)
Julia Tays: 3 (27.2%)
Conrad Cheng: 0
Question 3: What varsity sport are you most looking forward to in 2022?
- Basketball
- Golf
- Swimming
- Softball
- Track
- Wrestling
12 responses total:
Basketball: 3 (27.2%)
Golf: 0
Swimming: 4 (36.4%)
Softball: 1 (9.1%)
Track: 3 (27.2%)
Wrestling: 0
Hockey: 1
Question 4: Have you attended an SFU club practice this school year?
Yes – 7 votes (18%)
No – 33 votes (82%)
Sample size: 40 people
Question 5: Would you rather lead a team in overall goals or points?
Goals – 10 votes (45%)
Points – 12 votes (55%)
Sample size: 22 people
