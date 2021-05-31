Monday Music: Songs that are not just for Asian Heritage Month

These artists are so good that you should be listening to them all year, and then some more

By: Marco Ovies, Features Editor

“Off the Rails” by Wallice

Coming hot off the heels of her 2020 hit “Punching Bag” is Wallice with another coming-of-age bop. “Off the Rails” is punchy, electrifying, and has an almost bossa nova element to it. In an interview with Dork Magazine, Wallice explained that her song “is about feeling like you don’t have any control over your life and that the world is against you — and that you’re the only one that feels that way.” Wallice is a master at capturing the “20-something-year-old living in their parents’ house” feeling, which I can relate to a lot more than I would like. Her EP, also titled Off the Rails, is set to release June 4.

“Karma” by Sarah Kinsley

Sarah Kinsley has the sort of vocals that you would expect from your favourite acoustic artist like Tori Kelly or Adele, but her latest single “Karma” is anything but that. With a driving beat and soaring synths, “Karma” makes me feel like I am ascending into another plane of existence. It’s how I imagine Maggie Rogers would have sounded if she went down a more electro-indie path with her latest album. Sarah Kinsley’s next EP The King is coming out June 4.

“Losing Touch” by Laterdays

“Losing Touch” might be one of my favourite tracks of the season. It sounds like hanging out in the park on a warm summer day with the perfect breeze — just enough to feel it but not too much to take your hat with it. Band members Nik Pang and James Paul are Vancouver locals and I guarantee they are going to be the next big Vancouver sensation alongside the likes of Peach Pit and Calpurnia. Laterdays are currently in the studio working on their next project, so expect to hear some new music soon.

“Summer Skin” by Parekh & Singh

If you’re looking for a song to help you fall asleep in a field of grass, look no further than Parekh & Singh’s track “Summer Skin” off their album Science City. It sounds like the lovechild of The Lumineers and the Bee Gees (before they colonized disco). The combination of gentle synths with more acoustic instruments like the acoustic guitar makes for a unique take on the folk genre. Be sure to follow Parekh & Singh on Instagram @parekhandsingh, where they look like they are having a blast making covers and doing different renditions of their songs.