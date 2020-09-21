Need to Know, Need to Go September 21-27

By: Charlene Aviles, SFU Student

18th Annual Renfrew Ravine Moon Festival | September 1–27 | Online and Renfrew Park @ 3690 Vanness Avenue, Vancouver | Cost: Free except for Lantern Workshops

The Renfrew Ravine Moon Festival is back to celebrate the “full moon, harvest abundance, and diverse cultural traditions.” Enjoy origami lessons and dance performances via livestream, as well as lantern workshops, live music, and moonlit walks around the Renfrew Ravine — one of the only places in Vancouver with an open stream. Workshops offered will include Indigenous knowledge on water conservation and harvesting. For in-person events, registration is required with a maximum party of five people. Donations are encouraged.

Vancouver International Film Festival (online and in theatres) | September 24–October 7 | Cost: $9–$15

The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is offering over 100 feature films both online (available via VIFF Connect) and in-person at the Cinematheque and Vancity Theatres. Films being screened span a variety of genres including horror, drama, documentaries, animation, and romance — various topics/themes are covered such as Indigenous storytelling, bullying, and more. Digital screenings can be purchased for $9 while tickets for in-person screenings start at $15. This festival is age restricted with viewers needing to be 18 years of age to watch. In addition to films, VIFF is offering a variety of talks and events such as Totally Indie Day during which VIFF invites attendees to learn more about the behind the scenes action of cinematography and the film industry from leading experts.

Surrey Fusion Festival (online) | September 25–October 25 | Cost: Free

The City of Surrey is hosting a cultural festival showcasing different foods and music from around the world. Visit each country’s pavilion online to learn more about their cultural heritage. The festivities include a wide variety of performances, cooking videos, and much more. To kick off the festival, there will be a livestream on September 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube Live.