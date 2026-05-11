A teaser of Waterfront’s best kept summer secret

By: Maya Barillas Mohan, Staff Writer

A well-hidden gem, Junction Market rests atop Waterfront Station in Granville Square. Initially, The Peak’s correspondent yours truly got lost en route. It did not occur to me to climb a small flight of stairs to find the destination, but the lap around Waterfront was cherished on the fresh spring day of the opening. Weather like this makes one grateful for outdoor activities: soaking up the light before the sun gains full opacity and toasts you like a panini.

Once I found the venue, it seemed like the market was still finding momentum. Lines were not an obstacle as I visited the souvlaki truck and the artist stalls. A few people ahead of me ordered a pita wrap that looked delicious, so I ordered the same. I got the I ❤️ Souvlaki chicken wrap. There was a true abundance of juicy chicken and tzatziki sauce folded into a fresh pita. Wandering a few steps from the courtyard created between the food truck and the artist stalls, my boyfriend and I shared the wrap looking at the ineffaceably blue water. A few other people perched on the cement planters and benches also had wraps from the Junction Market; it felt like a free-roaming patio.

Junction Market has a rotating list of vendors, which you can check on its website. This way you can decide what day you want to visit, depending on what is available. I was intrigued by the unique design of the pop-up vendors: upon closer inspection, I noticed that they were shipping containers! Shipping containers are an eco-friendly solution to brick and mortar stores because the repurposed containers are not made from new materials, are portable, and withstand all weather conditions. The market runs from late spring to the far reaches of summer, ending on September 7. Launched in 2024, the market has adapted over time but the containers have remained a constant.

Looking at the vendor list, I see that I could come back to buy handmade leather goods or something flaunted as “pet couture.” Beaded and metal jewelry sellers pique my attention in the catalogue too. While I was there, I got to talk to a painter dabbing paint on a tall, three-foot canvas in shades of seafoam and teal. Close range to enthusiastic artists is a benefit of markets like this. Another booth selling handmade hats with steep points at the crown offered in a melange of greens and florals reflect the blooming foliage all around Granville Square.

This market renders a perfect picture of a spring day in sunny downtown.

Keep up to date on the market by following its Instagram page @junctionpublicmarket.